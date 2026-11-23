Shoppers chose larger clothing multipacks more often when an online retailer showed their additional cost relative to the smallest pack, according to a randomized field experiment.

The change in the mix of completed purchases was smaller than the change in items added to shopping carts. That distinction matters for businesses testing a product page: an item placed in a cart is not necessarily an item bought.

The experiment involved one German clothing retailer and a specific way of displaying prices. It does not establish that the same presentation will improve profit for every business.

Two ways to show the same prices

Researchers Sören Köcher and colleagues report the study in Marketing Letters, published online in 2023 and included in its 2024 volume. During a two-week period in 2022, 138,026 website visitors were randomly assigned to one of two presentations.

One presentation displayed the total price of each pack. The other displayed the small pack’s price and the extra amount for the medium or large pack. After a shopper selected an option, its full price was shown. Both versions also displayed unit prices and the percentage savings from larger packs.

For example, a small pack priced at €24.99 and a medium pack priced at €43.99 could be presented as those two total prices, or as €24.99 for the small pack and an extra €19 for the medium pack. The amount ultimately paid for either choice is the same.

Cart activity and completed purchases differed

The researchers analyzed 45,626 additions to carts and 30,426 completed product-set purchases. Medium and large packs made up 18.3% of cart additions under the total-price presentation and 28.9% under the additional-cost presentation.

Among completed product purchases, the combined share of medium and large packs rose from 14.5% to 16.9%. That is a 2.4 percentage-point difference, not a 2.4% relative increase.

The results show a change in the mix of pack sizes in this experiment. They do not mean that 16.9% of all visitors bought a larger pack or that every individual product saw the same response.

Why presentation could matter

The researchers describe the approach as differential price framing. Earlier work suggests that showing the extra cost can direct attention to the difference between options rather than the larger option’s total price.

A larger pack may offer a lower cost per item, but it still requires more money upfront and may exceed what a household needs. Comparing the total price, quantity, unit price and likely use helps customers decide whether the pack is worthwhile.

What retailers can test

A retailer considering a change can compare completed orders, order value and returns across randomly assigned visitors, while keeping the underlying prices and other page elements consistent. Gross margin and inventory costs matter too: a higher order value alone does not establish higher profit.

Clear disclosure of the full price and any conditions remains essential. Applicable consumer-protection rules vary by market, so the results should not be treated as legal advice for a particular display.

Our earlier reporting on how the design of a discount label changes shopper judgments covers a different presentation question.

Limits of the result

The study concerned multipacks of basic clothing at one retailer over two weeks. A comparison between larger quantities of the same product may work differently from an upgrade to a genuinely different service or higher-quality model.

The paper also found a smaller difference in completed purchases than in cart additions. For managers, that makes the final transaction an important measure alongside earlier signs of interest.