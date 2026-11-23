A year-long experiment with Polish publishers substantially reduced the availability of unauthorized book copies, but its main statistical tests could not establish a clear increase in sales.

The research illustrates why publishers cannot assume that every unauthorized download represents a lost purchase. Some readers might have bought a legal copy; others might not have bought the book at all.

The finding does not mean that unauthorized distribution has no effect on sales. The researchers say their sample was too small to confidently detect some plausible effects, and a separate analysis incorporating earlier research suggested a positive effect.

How the book experiment worked

Wojciech Hardy, Michał Krawczyk and Joanna Tyrowicz report the peer-reviewed study in the Journal of the Economic Science Association, published in 2024.

Working with publishers and an anti-piracy agency, the researchers matched comparable books and randomly assigned them to groups. The agency searched for unauthorized copies of titles in one group and repeatedly sent takedown notices. It monitored titles in the comparison group without issuing notices for them.

Nine publishers remained in the final analysis, which covered 239 titles. The researchers tracked authorized sales and unauthorized availability over a year. Some participating publishers did not provide the data needed for the final analysis.

Independent searches and the agency’s records indicated that the intervention made unauthorized copies harder to find. This means the experiment achieved an important first step: it changed availability, rather than merely comparing popular books with less popular ones.

Why the sales estimate needs care

Average sales were about 5% higher for the protected group, but the difference was not statistically significant in the researchers’ conventional tests. Their regression estimates were also not statistically significant.

A statistically unclear result is different from proof that the effect was zero. Sales varied widely between titles, and the authors estimated that a much larger sample would have been needed to reliably detect an effect of around 10% under their assumptions.

The authors also used a Bayesian analysis, which combines the experiment’s data with information from earlier studies. That approach suggested a positive sales effect of about 9%. The two approaches answer the question using different information; the Bayesian estimate should not be presented as a result established by this experiment alone.

What the result means for a publisher

A publisher deciding whether to pay for enforcement can consider both the cost of monitoring and the expected value of any additional authorized sales. The calculation also depends on the titles involved, where unauthorized files appear and how quickly they return after removal.

Keeping records of notices, removals and sales over time can help a business assess its own program. Where feasible, comparing similar titles with different enforcement arrangements may be more informative than attributing every later sales change to takedowns.

The study does not measure all potential effects of unauthorized sharing, such as changes in awareness or the experiences of individual authors. It also does not settle legal questions about any particular file or website.

Our earlier report on a Quebec book promotion examined a different way publishers and retailers seek to influence sales.

Limits beyond the sample

The experiment involved selected, relatively new or popular books from participating Polish publishers. Results may differ for older works, other countries, subscription services or different types of digital media.

For businesses selling intellectual property, the central lesson is to measure both sides of an enforcement decision: whether unauthorized copies actually become less accessible and whether the commercial benefits justify the cost.