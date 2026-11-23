Consumers who learned or inferred that an advertisement was targeted using demographic characteristics rated the practice less fairly and expressed weaker support for the brand in a series of experiments.

The research highlights a decision marketers face when choosing an audience: a campaign can be relevant to a particular group while still leaving some people concerned about why they were included or excluded.

The findings do not mean that all targeted advertising is ineffective or unlawful. They show how the basis for targeting can influence people’s reactions in the situations the researchers tested.

What the research compared

Franklin Shaddy, Elizabeth M. S. Friedman and Olivier Toubia report the findings in the Journal of Consumer Research. The article was published online in August 2025 and appears in the journal’s June 2026 issue.

The paper reports 14 experiments involving 9,399 participants, 13 supplemental studies involving 7,065 people and two Facebook advertising tests involving 513,151. Across the work, the researchers examined reactions when people learned or inferred that an advertisement was directed at a demographic group, compared with broader advertising.

Demographic targeting uses characteristics such as age, gender or location to define an audience. The researchers found that fairness perceptions and brand support suffered in their comparisons when people saw the basis for targeting as inappropriate.

The large Facebook figure refers to the advertising tests, not the number of people who completed all the experiments or made a purchase.

Why the reason for targeting matters

The authors propose that people evaluate whether a characteristic is relevant to the offer, whether individuals can control membership of the group and whether differential treatment appears deliberate.

For example, a business might advertise a product designed for a specific life stage. Customers may see a stronger connection between that audience and the product than they would when the same characteristic has no apparent relationship to what is being sold. The example illustrates the research question rather than a specific campaign tested in the paper.

The researchers found that factors increasing perceived relevance or reducing perceived intentionality could weaken the negative fairness response. Responses also depend on the circumstances and the message customers actually see.

A practical check before launching a campaign

Marketers can ask whether each audience restriction is needed for the offer, whether its rationale would be easy to explain and whether people outside the selected group could reasonably use the product too.

Testing a broader audience against a narrower one can reveal more than clicks alone. A business can compare purchases or qualified inquiries, the cost of reaching customers, complaints and customer feedback. Any test should use a suitable comparison group and respect platform rules and applicable privacy and discrimination laws.

Our earlier coverage of why ad platforms may reach likely buyers without creating the most additional sales examines a separate targeting problem: whether advertising changes behavior rather than reaching people who would have purchased anyway.

What the findings cannot establish

Many of the studies measured perceived fairness or stated brand support in controlled scenarios. The Facebook tests add evidence from advertising delivery, but the full set of results does not establish a financial loss for every demographic campaign.

The paper also does not settle the legal rules for a particular audience selection. Those depend on the jurisdiction, the product, the data used and the platform’s policies.

For a business, the useful question is not simply whether an audience can be targeted. It is whether the selection serves a clear customer need and how the campaign performs when its audience choices are understood.