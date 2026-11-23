Giving shoppers access to an AI chat assistant increased sales by 3% and reduced product return rates by 12.55% in a randomized experiment on a livestream selling platform.

The finding suggests that timely answers to product questions can influence what customers buy and whether they keep it. It also highlights a trade-off for retailers: an automated assistant can provide useful information but may interrupt the experience.

The peer-reviewed study, published in Information Systems Research in 2025, compared consumers who had access to an AI assistant with a control group who did not. It examined one livestream platform, so its results should not be treated as a guaranteed effect for every retailer.

What a livestream assistant does

In livestream shopping, a presenter demonstrates products during a live video while viewers watch, ask questions and make purchases. The presenter can answer only a limited number of questions at once, particularly when an audience is large.

The assistant in the study offered interactive chat-based support to help shoppers find and process information. A customer considering a product might need to understand its features or whether it suits their needs before deciding to buy.

The researchers found that access to the assistant increased perceptions of intelligent information provision. Their analysis suggests that this could reduce uncertainty and improve purchase confidence. They also found evidence that the assistant could interrupt the livestream experience, potentially increasing uncertainty.

Why returns matter alongside sales

A sale is not necessarily the end of a transaction. Returns can create shipping, inspection, handling and inventory costs, and a customer who receives an unsuitable product may be less likely to buy again.

The 12.55% reduction in the study was a relative change in the return rate, not a drop of 12.55 percentage points. For illustration only, a 10% return rate reduced by 12.55% would become about 8.75%. The study’s summary does not establish those illustrative baseline rates.

MBN has also reported on a separate fashion retailer experiment involving return shipments. The two studies tested different interventions and should not be read as measuring the same effect.

Answering questions without getting in the way

Retailers considering similar tools need to balance speed against accuracy and attention. An assistant that invents product details, gives outdated availability information or repeatedly interrupts a video could create problems rather than resolve them.

A useful test would compare a group with access to assistance against a comparable group without it, while monitoring sales, returns, customer complaints and the accuracy of answers. Businesses should also make it clear when shoppers are interacting with an automated system and give them a route to human help when needed.

The researchers explored proactive and reactive AI interactions. Their evidence about how those modes worked together was correlational, so it does not establish that switching either mode on independently caused the observed result.

One platform, one set of conditions

The experiment provides stronger evidence than a simple comparison of stores that chose different technology because customers were assigned to treatment and control groups. Even so, the particular platform, products, audience and assistant design matter.

One study author is affiliated with Alibaba Group, and the paper reports funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China. Retailers should treat the findings as a reason to test useful customer support carefully, not as a forecast of returns for their own business.