Shoppers evaluating products that need replacement supplies paid more attention to the price of the main item than to the cost of the supplies in three studies, research published in 2026 suggests.

The finding is relevant to businesses selling products such as razors and printers, where the purchase price is only part of what a customer may spend. It also gives shoppers a practical reason to calculate the cost of replacements before choosing a lower-priced device.

In a paper in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, Kwanho Suk examined how people evaluated a durable product and the consumables needed to use it. The studies involved razors and blades, and instant-film cameras and film.

What are tied goods?

A tied-goods system combines a longer-lasting product with a complementary item needed to use it. A razor handle and replacement blades are one example. A printer and its ink are another.

The initial device may be relatively cheap, but its total cost depends on how often replacement supplies are needed and what they cost. A higher-priced device can be cheaper to own over time if its supplies cost sufficiently less.

Consider two hypothetical printers. Printer A costs $60 and uses $25 of ink each month. Printer B costs $120 and uses $15 of ink each month. After a year, assuming those ink costs remain constant, A costs $360 and B costs $300. The $60 saving on A’s initial price has been outweighed by higher spending on ink. Actual costs depend on how much someone prints and how long cartridges last.

What the research found

Across the three studies, participants gave greater weight to the durable product’s price than to the price of its complementary supplies, even where a change in supply costs had an equal or greater effect on the total cost of ownership.

One study used razor and blade prices. Another examined how the length of time a person uses a product affects the cost of supplies. A third looked at instant-film cameras and film and compared separately presented prices with a bundle.

In the bundle comparison, the difference in attention to the two price components became smaller. The findings concern the products and presentations tested; they do not establish that all consumers ignore replacement costs or that bundling always produces a better deal.

A useful comparison before buying

For shoppers, a basic ownership estimate can start with the device’s price plus the expected number of replacements multiplied by their price. A buyer can calculate a low-use and a high-use scenario if future use is uncertain.

It is also worth checking whether supplies from different manufacturers are compatible, whether a starter pack includes full-size supplies, and whether shipping or a subscription changes the total. Cartridge yields, battery life and other estimates can differ from actual use.

The Federal Trade Commission’s shopping guidance advises consumers to consider the total cost of a purchase and check the terms of the deal. A separate FTC review of printer advertising highlighted how a savings claim depended on the number of pages printed, illustrating why assumptions matter when comparing running costs.

What businesses can learn

For a seller, the headline price can attract attention while recurring purchases shape the customer’s experience long after the first sale. Clear information about replacement prices and expected use can help customers compare options and understand what they are buying.

Managers should evaluate revenue from the complete system alongside supply, service and distribution costs. As MBN’s guide to fixed costs explains, costs do not all behave in the same way as sales change. A low device price alone does not establish whether a particular offering is profitable.

The study does not measure the lifetime spending of every buyer or establish an optimal price for a business. Its practical lesson is narrower: a comparison that stops at the price of the main product can miss costs that accumulate with use.