Medical device startups that compared their first products with a focused set of established devices tended to obtain US regulatory clearance sooner, according to a study of 239 venture-backed firms.

The research, published in the Strategic Management Journal, examined applications cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration between 2001 and 2019. It found a different pattern for companies’ second products: firms that compared them with their own previously cleared device tended to move through the process faster.

The findings matter to young businesses because regulatory delays can postpone sales while companies continue to pay staff, suppliers and investors. The study identifies associations in historical data, however, and does not prove that choosing a particular comparison will shorten an individual application.

What a 510(k) submission does

Many medical devices reach the US market through a process called a 510(k) premarket notification. In this submission, a manufacturer explains why its device is substantially equivalent to a legally marketed device, known as a predicate.

According to the FDA’s guidance, a device must have the same intended use as the predicate. If its technological characteristics differ, those differences must not raise different questions of safety and effectiveness, and supporting information must demonstrate that the new device is as safe and effective as the predicate.

Substantial equivalence does not require two products to be identical, and it is not a substitute for supporting evidence. A company must receive clearance before marketing a device that requires a 510(k). Clearance is a specific regulatory outcome, not the same as the FDA’s premarket approval pathway for higher-risk devices.

Different comparisons for first and second products

Researchers Emily Cox Pahnke, Tiona Zuzul and Michael Howard studied firms that had received clearance for a first device. They combined FDA records with venture funding data and conducted 55 interviews with founders, industry specialists and regulators.

For first devices, a smaller set of comparison products and the use of established examples in the same product category were associated with quicker clearance. For second devices, referencing the company’s own earlier device was associated with faster clearance than the comparison strategies examined by the researchers.

The authors suggest that focused comparisons may make an application easier to evaluate. A company comparing a second product with its own earlier device may also have relevant technical and regulatory experience. These explanations are plausible mechanisms, rather than directly established reasons for every FDA decision.

What the findings mean for planning

For a startup, the useful question is not simply how many devices to list. It is whether the proposed comparison is appropriate for the product and supported by clear documentation.

Teams can begin by identifying a device with a relevant intended use, then document similarities and differences in design, performance and technology. The FDA’s guidance on finding predicate devices explains the information manufacturers should consider.

Commercial and engineering teams also need to coordinate early. A product description used in a regulatory submission must match what the device is designed to do and the evidence available. Picking a familiar reference cannot make an unsuitable comparison valid or remove a safety concern.

Clearance timing is only one part of bringing a product to market. Manufacturing, quality systems, distribution and customer adoption still matter. Early prototypes can help teams test a design, but a prototype alone does not establish regulatory compliance.

Why the result has limits

The sample covered US venture-backed firms whose first devices obtained 510(k) clearance between 2001 and 2019. It did not represent every medical device manufacturer, applications that never received clearance, or other regulatory pathways. Rules, products and FDA workloads can also change over time.

Because the study was observational, differences in device complexity, company resources or other factors could influence both the comparison selected and the time taken. The authors used statistical controls and additional tests, but those cannot establish that the reference choice alone caused a faster decision.

For founders, the strongest takeaway is to plan regulatory evidence alongside product development. A well-supported comparison can help reviewers understand a submission; it cannot replace the evidence needed to show a device meets the applicable requirements.