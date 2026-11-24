Online job-posting data can exaggerate how concentrated hiring is among large employers because smaller workplaces advertise fewer openings online, according to a US research paper.

Researchers Michael Dalton, Lisa B. Kahn and Andreas I. Mueller compared a large collection of online postings with the US government’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Their National Bureau of Economic Research working paper examines data from 2007 to 2022.

The findings matter to employers, job seekers and analysts who use job boards to judge competition for workers. A dataset containing millions of ads can still miss opportunities that employers recruit for in other ways.

What counts as an opening?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ survey, known as JOLTS, estimates vacancies at US establishments. It defines a job opening as an unfilled position on the last business day of a month that meets three conditions: work is available, the job could start within 30 days, and the employer is actively recruiting outside the establishment.

Recruitment does not have to involve an online advertisement. The bureau’s definitions include approaches such as networking, job fairs, employment agencies and help-wanted signs. A job that appears on a website and a vacancy counted in a survey are therefore related but different observations.

One ad can also be used to recruit multiple people, while a single opening might appear in more than one place. Data providers use methods to identify and standardize postings, but the resulting counts should not automatically be treated as a complete list of vacancies.

A large dataset still has gaps

The researchers matched Burning Glass online postings with the government survey and adjusted the online data to better reflect the mix of establishments reporting openings. They found that the posting data became closer to the survey measure over the period studied, but coverage differed by establishment characteristics.

In their analysis, a measure of local labor-market concentration calculated from online postings was nearly three times as high as the adjusted measure. The authors attribute this largely to smaller and midsize establishments posting less online.

Labor-market concentration describes how hiring opportunities are distributed among employers. If fewer firms account for a larger share of openings in a market, the measure is higher. The result is about a statistical measure in the study, not a claim that every large employer has three times as much hiring power as previously believed.

What the comparison did and did not change

The authors also revisited findings about the skills employers seek. Because larger establishments account for many openings and were relatively well represented, the broad level and cyclical pattern of skill demand remained similar after their adjustment.

This does not make one source universally superior. Online postings can contain detailed information about job titles, skills and advertised pay, while a representative survey can help assess coverage. Each has its own definitions, collection methods and limitations.

Practical lessons for hiring and job searches

Businesses using job-ad data to benchmark competition can ask which employers and recruitment channels are represented, whether duplicate advertisements are removed and how a posting is counted. Comparing several sources may reveal a different picture from relying on one board.

Job seekers can also look beyond a single platform. Company websites, professional networks, local events and direct contact with employers may reveal opportunities that are absent from a particular dataset. An employer’s public-facing ad does not by itself establish whether a role is still open or how many people will be hired.

The study is a working paper and its historical US findings may not describe every occupation, region or platform today. MBN’s guide to labor explains the wider relationship between employers seeking workers and people seeking jobs.