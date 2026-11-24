IBM increased the number of marketing experiments it ran annually from 97 in 2015 to 2,822 three years later after changing how its teams accessed testing, according to Harvard Business School professor Stefan Thomke.

Writing in a November 2026 excerpt from his book on scientific decision-making, Thomke describes how the company made tools and support available to marketers rather than relying on a single specialist to approve tests.

The account illustrates a practical question for businesses: how can employees test ideas without making experimentation too expensive, slow or difficult to interpret?

What changed at IBM

Thomke writes that in 2015 IBM’s IT function offered testing, but business units were charged for it and the process was rigid. One specialist managed the available testing capacity and rejected many proposed experiments.

IBM’s head of marketing analytics subsequently introduced easier tools, training, a shared center of expertise and free online testing for business groups, with support from the chief marketing officer. More than 5,500 marketers were empowered to run tests, according to Thomke’s account.

The number of annual tests grew substantially. That is a measure of activity, however, not proof that every test produced a useful result or that the changes caused a specific increase in revenue.

What an experiment can answer

In an A/B test, two versions of an experience are compared. An online retailer, for example, could randomly show eligible visitors one of two checkout messages and compare the proportion completing a purchase.

Before starting, the team should define the proposed change, the outcome it intends to measure and the period or sample needed for a useful comparison. An increase in clicks may not be valuable if completed purchases or customer satisfaction fall.

The US government’s Digital.gov guide to email testing recommends matching the variation to the outcome being measured and avoiding so many versions that the audience becomes too thin to interpret results reliably.

More tests need shared standards

Giving employees access to tools can increase participation, but it also creates questions about who approves changes, checks data and shares results. Teams may test conflicting ideas or mistake a random fluctuation for a reliable effect.

Thomke describes a model in which a central group provides tools and methods while specialists work with business units. The arrangement can spread expertise, although responsibilities and budgets still need to be clear.

A simple shared record can help: state the hypothesis, audience, versions, primary metric, test dates and result. Record inconclusive tests as well as apparent wins, including any limitations that would affect a future decision.

Start with a question that matters

A smaller business does not need IBM’s scale to use this approach. It might begin by asking whether a clearer delivery estimate reduces customer support requests, or whether a simpler product page improves completed orders.

When traffic is limited, interviews and usability checks can reveal problems that a quantitative test may be too small to resolve. Digital.gov’s usability testing guidance emphasizes a clear purpose and participants who represent the people expected to use the service.

Experimentation also requires judgment about privacy, accessibility and customer impact. The point is to make a better decision, not to maximize the number of tests. MBN’s reporting on research into how shoppers compare products shows how a specific measurement question can reveal information that sales totals alone may miss.