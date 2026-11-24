Founders offered an intensive entrepreneurship course closed their startups more often and sooner than a comparison group, while the trained group also showed stronger funding outcomes in a US field experiment.

The findings challenge the idea that a training program can be judged solely by how many businesses remain open. They do not establish that each closure was the right decision, or that training will produce the same result for every founder.

Researchers Esther Bailey, Daniel Fehder, Eric Floyd, Yael Hochberg and Daniel J. Lee studied 553 science- and technology-based startups in 12 incubators and coworking spaces. Their National Bureau of Economic Research working paper follows firms for up to three years.

How the experiment worked

At each site, founders were randomly assigned to an intensive entrepreneurship course or a control group. Both groups received a $1,000 participation payment. None of the participating startups had previously raised institutional funding, according to the NBER’s research summary.

The researchers tracked companies through surveys and commercial data sources. After three years, 41% of startups assigned to training were still operating, compared with 56% of the control group. The summary reports that treated startups closed about 99 days sooner on average.

The difference in survival rates is 15 percentage points. It is not evidence that 15% of all startups will close because of training. The participants were a specific group of early-stage US ventures.

Why more closures can have different meanings

One interpretation is that training helped some founders identify weak prospects sooner, allowing them to stop investing time and money in an idea unlikely to work. The researchers say their results are consistent with that explanation.

Another possibility is that the training discouraged some founders. The experiment cannot reveal the full reasoning behind every decision to close. A business ending is not automatically a successful outcome, and staying open does not by itself show that a venture is healthy.

The study reports that, by its end, the trained group was more likely to have raised external funding, including in an analysis accounting for closure as a competing outcome. Among firms still operating, the trained group also reported higher employment and revenue.

Those surviving firms are a selected subset of the original groups. Their outcomes cannot be interpreted as a clean estimate of what training would do for any individual startup that remains open.

What founders can take from the research

A useful review can begin with questions that the team can answer with evidence: who has the problem, whether customers will pay for a solution, how much it costs to serve them, and what evidence would justify another investment.

Founders can set a decision date and identify several possible responses in advance, including continuing, changing an approach or stopping. The right threshold depends on the business, available resources and personal circumstances. One disappointing test does not necessarily invalidate an idea.

Training can provide a structure for asking those questions, but it also requires time. Entrepreneurs should consider the curriculum, the experience of instructors and whether the program addresses their current stage. MBN’s guide to prototypes explains one way teams can test an idea before committing to a final product.

Limits of the evidence

The study focuses on selected science and technology startups that had not raised institutional funding. Its results should not be generalized to every small business or type of training. It is a working paper and may change through review.

For program providers, the research points to a broader evaluation: track funding, employment, revenue and founders’ subsequent choices as well as survival. For an individual founder, the value of a course depends on whether it improves the decisions that come next.