When a shopper must pay for delivery, UK online retailers should show the price including the minimum mandatory delivery charge wherever they quote a price, the Competition and Markets Authority said in a November 2 open letter.

The letter addresses shops, marketplaces, comparison sites and search engines. It explains how existing requirements under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 apply to the way those businesses display prices.

The first price matters

Suppose a lamp costs £30 and the cheapest available delivery is £5, with collection unavailable. In that straightforward example, the customer needs to see the £35 total. The retailer can also show the £30 product price and £5 delivery charge as a breakdown.

The CMA expects the total wherever the offer is priced, including advertising, product pages, baskets and checkout. A fee disclosed only on the payment screen can make an offer appear cheaper when shoppers are still deciding which retailer to use.

Some shops charge one delivery fee per order, regardless of the number of items. The letter says those shops must still show the total price including mandatory delivery throughout the shopping process. The amount should reflect the actual order as the basket changes.

Optional delivery needs clear information

A separate case arises when a customer has a genuine way to buy without paying a delivery fee. The CMA says retailers should still make information about optional delivery charges easy to find throughout the process. If the amount cannot reasonably be calculated in advance, it says to explain that an extra charge may apply.

For an online shop, checking the product page alone can miss the places where a lower price is still displayed. A useful review starts at the ad, comparison result or product listing that brought the shopper in and follows the same item into the basket. It also checks what happens on mobile, when a postcode is supplied and when a second item is added.

Mandatory delivery can also affect which offer appears to be cheapest on a comparison page. A £30 item with £5 mandatory delivery and a £33 item with delivery included rank differently when shoppers compare the total. That difference is one reason price presentation matters during the customer experience, before anyone reaches checkout.