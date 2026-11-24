A Stanford research project used interviews with 132 workers to build detailed task lists for six occupations, identifying 79 tasks without a counterpart in the US O*NET database.

The researchers say a fuller account of everyday work can change estimates of how exposed an occupation is to artificial intelligence. That is different from predicting how many jobs will disappear or whether a particular worker will be replaced.

The project, called TaskNet, is described in a November 2026 National Bureau of Economic Research working paper. It combines worker interviews, software-assisted task descriptions and a separate validation exercise.

Why a job title is not enough

A job title can conceal many different activities. A software developer may discuss requirements, review code, investigate a failure and explain decisions to colleagues. Those activities can demand different skills and be affected differently by a new tool.

Occupational databases help researchers and employers describe work consistently. The O*NET program publishes information about hundreds of occupations, including work activities and worker requirements. Its data collection uses information from workers and other sources.

Task lists are still summaries. Work can vary across employers, and responsibilities can change before a standard description is updated.

How TaskNet assembled the lists

Researchers Jennifer Wang, Andreas Haupt, Isaac Robinson, Phil Lewis, Erik Brynjolfsson and Diyi Yang used an interview system to gather descriptions of everyday work. The system standardized individual reports and combined them into occupation-level task statements.

Across six occupations, 132 interviews produced 2,726 task reports. The researchers synthesized these into 202 statements, which they say were accepted by O*NET Center analysts. Acceptance in the research process does not mean all 202 statements have been added to the public O*NET database.

Another 318 people working in the occupations rated the statements for relevance and importance. Compared with the O*NET version used in the study, 79 statements had no counterpart and 58 refined existing descriptions.

What the comparison showed

In a check using reports from workers whose accounts had not been used to construct the task lists, TaskNet covered 89% of reported tasks, compared with 79% for the O*NET data used as a benchmark. The difference is 10 percentage points.

Coverage is one measure of a list’s usefulness. It does not establish that TaskNet is complete, that every statement applies to every workplace or that the same gap will occur across all occupations.

When the researchers used the alternative lists to estimate potential AI exposure, the estimates changed in both directions. A task being exposed to AI means it may be affected by the technology under the method used; it does not establish that an employer will automate it or eliminate a position.

How employers can apply the idea

Managers planning training or a technology change can ask employees to describe actual work before selecting a tool. Useful questions include which tasks consume time, where exceptions arise, what needs human judgment and how errors are corrected.

A company can compare those accounts with formal job descriptions and identify tasks that are missing or outdated. It can then test a proposed change on a defined activity, with measures for quality and workload as well as speed.

MBN’s earlier reporting on employees’ sense of ownership in an AI idea-generation experiment examined a different part of this question: how the sequence of human and AI work can affect participants’ experience.

Limits of the research

The TaskNet study covered six occupations and a limited set of interviewees. The researchers’ method uses AI-assisted processing, so the accuracy of collected descriptions and their aggregation needs continuing evaluation. The paper is preliminary and does not measure the effects of a particular workplace rollout.

For employers and workers, its practical contribution is a better starting question: what work is actually being done, and which parts of that work need support or protection when a process changes?