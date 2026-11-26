Limited-time products were more effective at attracting trial than their regular counterparts, but those trial buyers were less likely to buy from the brand again in a household purchasing study.

The International Journal of Market Research study used panel records covering about 4,000 shoppers across nine categories of frequently purchased consumer goods. It examined temporarily available items such as limited editions, which differ from discounts on a retailer’s regular stock.

More first purchases, fewer repeat purchases

The reported trial share was 52% for limited-time products and 32% for regular products. Among trial buyers, 25% for limited-time products went on to purchase the brand again, compared with 41% for regular products.

The authors tracked the next five purchase occasions and counted repeat buying at the brand level. A shopper who tried a one-off flavor and later bought the regular version could therefore count as a repeat customer. That avoids penalizing the temporary item just because the exact same product left the shelf.

The figures describe buyers in the panel. The comparison does not show what would happen if a brand randomly replaced every standard launch with a limited-time product. Availability, pricing and the kinds of customers each launch attracts can all differ.

Decide what the short run is supposed to achieve

A seasonal launch can make sense if the business wants short-term attention or profitable sales during a specific period. If the aim is to build repeat purchasing, a sellout provides only part of the evidence. The next question is how many customers later buy something from the regular range.

One way to examine that is to track three groups after launch: existing customers who switched to the new item, buyers who were new to the brand, and buyers who had previously stopped purchasing. Those records can help distinguish a successful novelty from a launch that builds customer loyalty.

The comparison should use similar periods and customer groups. A holiday product may bring people into a category when they would rarely shop for it at other times. In that case, a different repeat-purchase rate can reveal something about the occasion as well as the appeal of the product.