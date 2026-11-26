Visitors referred by ChatGPT were more likely to place an order than visitors from paid social media near the end of a yearlong e-commerce study. Most other channels in the comparison still converted better.

Maximilian Kaiser and Christian Schulze tracked visits and orders at 973 e-commerce sites between August 2024 and July 2025. Their Marketing Science study includes more than 50,000 transactions attributed to ChatGPT referrals and 164 million from traditional channels. The sites recorded about $20 billion in combined annual revenue.

Traffic volume and conversion answer different questions

A conversion rate tells a retailer how often visits become orders. Revenue per session also reflects how much customers buy. In the study, ChatGPT referrals came ahead of paid social on both measures after a year and behind each of the other traditional channels studied.

ChatGPT’s traffic share and financial results were stronger in categories with more complex products. That is consistent with people relying on a chatbot to work through details before visiting a merchant. The visit records cannot establish what a particular shopper learned in the conversation or why they bought.

Referral data shows a slice of the purchase journey

Imagine a shopper asks a chatbot which espresso machine fits under a low kitchen cabinet, reads a review and then returns to the retailer through a search result. The last visit can be credited to search even though the chatbot helped narrow the choices. Someone who clicks a chatbot link may also arrive with unusually clear purchase intent, making the channel’s conversion rate difficult to interpret in isolation.

For a merchant, the numbers suggest checking which products attract referred visits and whether those visits produce sales after returns and discounts. A channel can send a small number of visitors who buy often, while a larger channel still accounts for much more revenue.

Retailers can use their conversion rate alongside revenue per visit and order volume. The researchers observed rising conversion over the year and falling average order values, a combination that produced more modest gains in revenue per visit.