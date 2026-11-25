Offering extra loyalty stamps for buying a particular brand was associated with a sales lift comparable to a 21% price discount in a study of six Dutch grocery retailers.

The Journal of Marketing study examined more than 800 brand promotions across 26 temporary reward programs. The 21% figure is the depth of the discount that produced a comparable estimated sales effect. It does not specify the percentage increase in sales from giving out stamps.

A purchase can move a customer closer to a reward

In one common setup, shoppers collect stamps by spending a certain amount during each visit. A brand can offer extra stamps to customers who buy its product. Those stamps then count toward whatever the retailer offers for completing the collection.

That makes the value of an extra stamp depend on the shopper’s progress. A person who needs one more stamp and plans to redeem the reward may find the offer more valuable than someone who has yet to start collecting.

The researchers found stronger responses later in the programs and in programs with more demanding spending thresholds. They interpret the findings as evidence that the incentive to finish a collection can influence which brand a shopper buys.

The comparison a business needs is profit per promotion

A discount reduces what shoppers pay at the till. A bonus stamp can preserve the listed price, though the retailer or supplier still has to fund the reward and run the promotion. The sales effects in the Dutch data do not establish which approach was more profitable.

Both the retailer and the brand can get a clearer picture by checking purchases after the program ends. An offer may bring new shoppers to a brand or pull a planned purchase forward. Those outcomes can produce similar campaign totals and different results over a longer period.

MBN’s explanation of how to measure extra sales explains why a baseline matters in that comparison. The Dutch study adds a separate lesson for campaign design. The same stamp can be worth more to a customer when it arrives close to the finish line.