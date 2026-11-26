A fit-related prompt reduced product returns by three percentage points among higher-risk transactions in a six-week randomized apparel retail experiment.

The Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services study included 112,473 transactions identified as having a higher risk of return. Researchers reported a 15.6% relative reduction in returns and found no evidence of harm to conversion, average order value or customer satisfaction in the test.

Predicting a return and preventing it are different tasks

The paper used a machine-learning model to identify transactions that might be more likely to result in a return. The researchers then ran a randomized experiment to test whether a fit prompt changed outcomes. A prediction model by itself can estimate risk. Testing the intervention separately shows whether giving shoppers additional help changes what happens.

The three-percentage-point result applies to the transactions included in the test. For illustration, moving from 20 returns per 100 transactions to 17 would be a three-point reduction. The exact starting rate in another store would depend on its products and customers.

Why an earlier intervention can be worth measuring

By the time a shopper opens a return, the retailer may already have paid to pick, pack and ship the order. It can also face return freight, inspection labor or a markdown if the item cannot go straight back on sale. Those costs help explain why a small improvement in fit information can matter.

A merchant trying an intervention can watch for delayed purchases, changes in what buyers order and customer support contacts as well as returns. It is also worth sorting returns by reason. A prompt about size can address a different problem from incorrect product photography or damage in transit.

MBN’s coverage of in-store returns looked at what happens after an order goes wrong. The apparel test puts the measurement earlier in the process, when a shopper can still choose another size or style.