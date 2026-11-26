When the United States widened access to small-business programs, some government contracts shifted toward newly eligible larger firms and revenue fell among the smallest businesses in the industries studied.

J. David Brown, Matthew Denes, Ran Duchin and John Hackney analyzed changes to industry size standards using US Census Bureau business records. The results appear in an NBER working paper. The authors also circulated an earlier version through the Census Bureau.

Who qualifies depends on where the line is drawn

The Small Business Administration uses industry-specific size standards to determine whether a company qualifies as small for certain federal programs. The standard can be based on average annual receipts or employment, depending on the industry.

Raising a threshold brings more firms within the boundary. Businesses that already qualified can retain their eligibility while facing additional competitors for contracts reserved for small firms.

The researchers took advantage of the fact that industries experienced the increases at different times. This allowed them to compare outcomes around changes in eligibility across industries, using administrative records to follow businesses over time.

The smallest firms faced a different result

The paper reports that revenue fell among the smallest firms, especially younger, more productive and financially constrained businesses. Contracts moved toward larger firms, while the researchers also estimated higher exit rates, lower wages and less patenting following the changes.

Those findings concern the changes and firms the authors examined. A change in a current threshold could have different effects if agencies also expand the amount of work reserved for smaller businesses or use different contract criteria.

For a business pursuing a government customer, eligibility is the first question. The second is who else can bid, what similar contracts have previously required and how long the company can fund the work before it is paid. The SBA provides current guidance on size standards. MBN’s guide to working capital explains the financing question an award can create.