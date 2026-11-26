Companies in the European Union made 7.08% of their total turnover through their own websites and apps in 2024, compared with 1.30% through online marketplaces, according to Eurostat.

The official e-commerce statistics put web sales at 8.39% of turnover overall, with the rounded breakdown for the two channels adding to 8.38%. The two channel figures use total turnover as the denominator. They show how much of surveyed firms’ revenue passed through each route.

Many firms used both routes

Among businesses that made web sales, about 86% used their own site or app and 45% used a marketplace. Companies could use both, so those percentages overlap. A business might run its own store for returning buyers and use a marketplace to reach shoppers who have never heard of it.

Eurostat counts orders sent through electronic data interchange separately. This is a structured way for computer systems to pass orders directly between businesses, for example when a retailer automatically orders stock from a supplier. Including those orders puts total electronic sales at about 19.5% of turnover.

The larger channel can still cost more to grow

For a merchant choosing where to put its next dollar, turnover is only one consideration. Marketplace sales can carry commission and advertising fees. A direct store has its own costs, including payment processing, customer acquisition and support.

Consider a retailer that pays $12 in marketplace fees on a $100 sale. The direct channel may look cheaper if processing and support cost $7. Once the retailer spends another $10 to acquire an equivalent customer, the comparison changes. Repeat buyers who return without additional advertising can change it again.

MBN’s guide to e-commerce explains the range of businesses that sell electronically. The Eurostat breakdown offers a benchmark for the mix of channels across firms. Merchants deciding between them need their own order-level costs and evidence about where customers discover and return to their products.