US public companies whose employees narrowly voted to unionize received less trade credit from suppliers relative to purchase costs, according to a Journal of Retailing study.

Trade credit allows a buyer to accept goods or services today and pay later. It can cover part of the time between purchasing supplies and collecting revenue from customers.

Aoran Hong, Vivek Astvansh and Beibei Wang examined 1,378 National Labor Relations Board elections at 909 public companies between 1977 and 2021. Their paper was published online in September 2026.

Why close votes matter to the comparison

The researchers compared companies just above and below the threshold for union representation. The design rests on the idea that companies with very narrow wins and losses are likely to be more comparable than companies whose workers voted overwhelmingly in one direction or the other.

The estimated difference in received trade credit was 4.2 percentage points relative to purchase costs. The study also found that fewer suppliers subsequently identified the unionized firm as a major customer in their disclosures.

The authors propose that suppliers may reassess repayment risk when they are uncertain about a buyer’s future costs or cash flow. The disclosures and accounting data do not reveal the reason for every supplier decision. The evidence also comes from public firms and close elections over a long historical period.

Shorter supplier terms can change a buyer’s cash needs

A manufacturer that pays its supplier in 30 days and gets paid by customers in 60 days has to finance the time in between. If supplier payments come due sooner, the same order book can require more cash. A retailer can encounter the same problem when goods take longer to sell than suppliers allow for payment.

The study highlights why finance teams watch vendor terms alongside bank borrowing. Companies can track invoices by due date and identify which suppliers account for the largest share of short-term financing. The effect on cash flow can appear well before a change is visible in reported profit.