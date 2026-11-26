Shoppers offered a free coffee product on arrival spent more during their visit in two retail field studies, one at a general merchandise store and the other at a grocer.

Paul W. Fombelle and colleagues reported the findings in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science. Their full paper also describes five laboratory studies that explored how customers interpret a gift.

Customers received the offer before deciding what to buy

In the first field study, 209 shoppers provided usable data. One group was offered canned coffee at the entrance. The researchers rotated the gift and comparison conditions in blocks over several days and collected receipt data as shoppers left. Average spending was $42.83 in the gift condition and $32.53 in the comparison condition, as reported in the paper.

In the grocery test, 307 participants were included. Some customers received a package of coffee at the entrance. Others received a voucher they could redeem nearby. The study found a statistically significant difference between the physical-gift group and the comparison group, and no clear difference between handing over a gift and providing the voucher.

A larger basket has to pay for the gift

A gift at the door is available before any purchase. That sets up a different relationship from a reward earned by spending a minimum amount or collecting points. The laboratory studies suggest gratitude and a sense of obligation can play a role, although the receipt data alone cannot show what shoppers felt.

A business evaluating this idea can compare the extra contribution from the visit with the cost of gifts, staffing and distribution. It also needs to account for visitors who accept a gift and buy nothing. A $10 increase in average spending would add only $3 in contribution if the additional items carried a 30% contribution margin, before any gift expense.

The study measured spending during the visit in its field tests. A retailer interested in long-term loyalty would also need to see whether customers return, how soon they do so and whether they shop without another offer. MBN’s guide to measuring additional sales explains how a comparison group can help assess the first visit.