Which conversations are worth a trip? Two field studies at a European business-to-business manufacturer found that salespeople who mixed remote conversations with visits often performed better than those who relied heavily on one channel. The relationship varied with the product, the customer’s preferences and how well the salesperson understood the account’s past interactions.

David Ergun and Christian Schmitz reported the findings in the Journal of Service Research. In one study they tracked 15,172 interactions across 3,565 existing customers. A second study covered 5,971 interactions with 651 additional customers and added survey information. The key comparison was how the same salesperson used different channels with a customer.

Why the mix matters

The researchers found an inverted U-shaped pattern. As the proportion of remote interactions rose from low levels, results tended to improve up to a point. Accounts served predominantly remotely could see weaker results. In the authors’ modeled comparisons, a hybrid approach could raise sales performance by as much as 27% relative to an in-person-only approach in some settings. Fully remote selling could lower performance by as much as 32% in others. These figures describe modeled cases in the study rather than targets a sales team can count on.

A factory visit gives both sides room to look at a production line, gather input from multiple people and find installation issues before quoting. A short call is often enough to handle a delivery update or a repeat purchase. A second variable is who is on the other end. A buyer who prefers video for regular check-ins may still want a supplier on site when their team is testing new equipment.

Look at account economics as well as meeting volume

A B2B sales team can start with a concrete allocation. Keep demonstrations and first visits for accounts where the product or buying process is complex. Use remote calls for routine work and give existing customers a way to request a visit when the situation changes. Have the same account owner record what was agreed so the next remote or in-person meeting picks up the conversation.

Meeting counts are a weak scorecard for this experiment. Revenue, retention, travel cost, sales cycle length and margin after service time tell different parts of the story. One measure in the research was share of wallet, meaning the portion of the customer’s category spending that goes to the supplier. Tracking it can reveal whether the supplier is gaining ground with an account even when orders fluctuate.

The studies observed existing relationships at one manufacturer and did not randomly assign sales channels. Account teams may already have chosen visits for deals whose prospects differ from routine calls. The findings make a case for testing the mix by customer and purpose before applying a company-wide travel rule.