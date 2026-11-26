Hiding 82% of ads increased time spent on Facebook by about 6% in a browser-based experiment involving 1,810 users, researchers report.

The authors of Social Media Advertising Loads as Prices used a browser extension to vary the ads participants saw. The University of Warwick version describes how the experiment tested two changes: hiding most ads or replacing targeted ads with untargeted ones.

Ad quantity and ad relevance are separate choices

One result concerned the amount of advertising. People spent somewhat more time on the platform when most ads were hidden. The increase was small relative to the fraction of ads removed. Other reasons to visit, such as keeping up with people or groups, can matter more to total time than the number of interruptions.

The second change concerned targeting. The researchers found substantially fewer ad clicks when targeted ads were replaced with untargeted ones. They interpret the result as evidence that targeting can improve the match between ads and people who see them.

The study used people willing to install a browser extension, so the exact estimates should be read in that context. The behavior of mobile app users or users of another service could differ. The authors also model how ad-funded and paid versions might perform, which is separate from what people actually did in the experiment.

What a platform can learn from a smaller ad load

Reducing ad frequency can improve the experience and still reduce the number of available spaces to sell. The business result depends on whether visitors return more often, whether the remaining ads receive more attention and what advertisers pay for them.

Those questions call for different measurements. More time on a site can be valuable to the platform while advertisers care about orders, leads or other outcomes. MBN’s overview of click-through rate explains how to distinguish more clicks from a greater share of people clicking. Neither measure by itself tells an advertiser whether the campaign led to purchases that would otherwise have been missed.