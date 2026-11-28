Large companies in the European Union have been prohibited from destroying most unsold clothing, clothing accessories and footwear since 19 July 2026. The rule gives retailers and brands a stronger reason to decide what happens to stock while it still has resale value, particularly for goods returned near the end of a season.

The European Commission says medium-sized companies will be subject to the ban from 2030. Small and micro-businesses are exempt. The Commission identifies resale, donation and preparation for reuse as ways to keep goods in use, subject to the condition of the products and the available channels.

A return can become saleable stock again

An unopened pair of shoes might be ready to list again. A coat with a damaged zip could be suitable for repair or an outlet sale. A batch of goods that fails a safety check may qualify for a different outcome. The rules allow limited exceptions, including certain cases involving unsafe or damaged items, counterfeits and goods refused by suitable donation channels. They also require businesses to be able to substantiate use of an exception.

The time it takes to inspect and route a return can determine whether it sells. A retailer can define which condition grades go straight back to sale and which are routed to an inspection or repair partner. It can record the reason and destination by product and batch. Taking several weeks to check a return may leave the seller with a technically saleable item after seasonal demand has gone.

Plan for surplus before orders are placed

The European Environment Agency’s analysis estimated that 4% to 9% of textiles put on the European market are destroyed before their intended use. The estimate draws on available studies and data, which vary in coverage. Individual businesses will have very different rates depending on what they sell and how they handle surplus.

The buying team can study which sizes, colours and styles regularly end up marked down or sent back. It may be able to place smaller first orders and replenish products that sell. Where long supplier lead times make that difficult, the business can plan resale and repair capacity before the returns arrive. Both strategies rely on timely supply chain data by item.

The cost comparison should include handling, transport, repairs and the realistic selling price. Discounting unwanted stock early can sometimes preserve more value than holding it for a hoped-for full-price sale. The most useful record for a retailer is one that shows what came back, what it cost to put back into circulation and what happened to it.