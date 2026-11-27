When Meituan showed customers popular search categories, they searched across a wider range of food options and were more likely to make a purchase, according to a randomized field experiment on the Chinese delivery platform. The prompts helped customers start searching sooner. Once they had more choices in front of them, customers spent more effort deciding what to order.

The study in Information Systems Research examined prompts based on what other users had searched for. Shuang Zheng and colleagues found that exposure led people to use broader, shorter queries and explore a larger assortment. The researchers studied search behavior and purchasing on one large platform. The results give retailers a way to think about the difference between finding an item and deciding what to look for.

Help a customer get started

A returning customer who knows the name of a favorite restaurant will often type it directly. Someone hungry but undecided may have little more to go on than a budget and a rough idea of what they want. Prompts such as “noodles” or “vegetarian lunch” offer a starting point without forcing the shopper to know which merchants are nearby.

The placement matters. Suggestions before a shopper types can help with an open-ended choice. Autocomplete after the first letters can instead help the shopper finish a known query and correct spelling. Showing the same set of popular prompts to both groups may make a site busier without improving the experience for shoppers who know exactly what they want.

A wider result set brings its own work. A customer choosing between several restaurants still needs to compare delivery estimates, fees and menus. A prompt that widens search can be paired with filters and clear product details, so the visitor has a way to narrow the list again. The extra time spent choosing in the experiment suggests that a longer session can reflect discovery as well as friction.

Measure what shoppers find and buy

An online merchant testing a similar feature could compare sessions with and without starting suggestions while holding the search results system steady. Track time to the first query and searches that produce no results. Then look at completed orders and whether more shoppers find items outside the small group that already dominates sales. Measuring completed orders alongside clicks supports a better assessment of customer experience.

Availability will shape results. A prompt for a popular category can disappoint if it returns items that are sold out or unavailable to the customer’s ZIP code. A retailer with fewer products or a more purposeful shopping trip may also see a different effect from a food delivery marketplace. The experiment illustrates one reason to measure the whole search session: helping people choose where to start can be valuable even when the eventual decision takes longer.