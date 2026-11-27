The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged that Alabama safety equipment manufacturer Elk River advertised its harnesses as Made in USA even though most components and materials came from abroad. The case, filed on November 17, highlights the evidence a company needs before placing a broad domestic-origin claim on a label, a product page or a social media post.

According to the FTC’s complaint and case record, Elk River performed final assembly in Alabama. The agency alleges that imported parts included components essential to the harnesses’ operation and that the company made unqualified claims across labels and promotional materials. The FTC lists the case as pending. Its proposed settlement includes a $4.4 million monetary judgment that would be suspended after payment of $72,527 based on the company’s financial circumstances, with the full amount due if the company misrepresented its finances.

What the claim conveys to buyers

The FTC’s US-origin guidance says an unqualified Made in USA claim requires a product to be “all or virtually all” made in the United States. Final assembly or processing and all significant processing must take place in the country, and foreign content must be negligible. The agency considers factors such as the role of foreign parts in the finished product and how far removed they are from that product. A high domestic share of production costs alone may provide an incomplete picture.

A statement can also be narrower. A manufacturer may specify that a particular process or part is American, or describe qualifying US assembly of imported parts when it can substantiate that wording. The overall impression matters. A prominent headline, flag or photo can change what consumers take away from an advertisement.

Keep evidence at the product level

When a new supplier comes on board, purchasing staff can ask for information tied to the relevant part or material and record when that information was verified. The marketing team can tie approved statements to individual products or variations. A change in component sourcing gives both teams a reason to revisit the claim and update packaging, online listings and material sent to dealers at the same time.

Examples such as corporate headquarters and final packaging say little by themselves about where a product was made. A substantiation file covering the supply chain gives the company something more reliable than a broad brand narrative. It also makes it easier to use a precise statement about the domestic work the company can document.