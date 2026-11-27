The European Union Intellectual Property Office received 139 design applications using video or 3D formats in the first three months after it began accepting them. The figures give an early indication of where businesses see value in showing a design in motion or from several angles. Of the 25,591 applications filed in the period, 103 used video, 36 used 3D and the rest used static images.

The EUIPO’s figures, released on 27 October, cover the first three months after the second phase of the EU’s design reform began on 1 July 2026. The new formats accounted for about 0.54% of filings in the period. Static representations are still the format applicants rely on most often.

When movement is part of the design

Design protection covers a product’s appearance. A drawing or photograph can capture a chair, a package or a lamp from several positions. A video can make the order of an on-screen transition visible, such as a control that changes shape when activated. A 3D model can help show how the surfaces of a physical product meet where a photograph leaves part of the object hidden.

The EUIPO cites graphical interfaces, video games and physical products among examples of the new formats’ use. A team deciding how to file should begin by identifying which visual features it wants represented. An animation that also shows incidental screen content may be a less clear record of the feature than an export focused on the transition itself. For a product with a fixed form, several well-chosen static views may still explain it clearly.

Add design review to the release calendar

The EUIPO design reform hub explains the broader changes and links to filing guidance. Checking supported file formats before launch gives in-house designers time to produce suitable artwork and review it with the people responsible for the application. Retail, packaging and product teams may all have relevant material, particularly when a brand develops packaging and a digital interface for the same launch.

A registered design is one form of intellectual property. A business may also need to consider its brand identifiers or a product’s technical features under the appropriate rules for those assets. The new filing data describe what applicants chose to submit. They do not tell us how many applications will be registered, what scope of protection they will obtain or how those rights will fare in a dispute.