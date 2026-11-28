US operators covered by the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule must give parents a separate choice over covered disclosures of their child’s personal information to third parties. For games, education apps and other services, that means a parent can consent to the data collection needed to use the service without also agreeing to sharing for targeted advertising. A separate form of verifiable consent is required for covered disclosures unless the sharing is integral to the service.

The Federal Trade Commission’s changes apply to services directed to children under 13 and to other operators in circumstances where they have actual knowledge that they are collecting children’s personal information. The federal rule describes the separate consent requirement and acceptable verification methods. The FTC made clear that targeted advertising does not count as integral to the service.

Follow the data from the app to its recipients

A company may use an outside provider to host a necessary feature and another to show advertisements. The operational questions are which data each receives, why it needs that data and what it can do with it. Under the rule, persistent identifiers can count as personal information. A data review can therefore include identifiers in analytics, advertising and software tools as well as names and email addresses.

For example, a parent may agree to the information needed to save a child’s progress in a reading app. The app should be able to record that choice separately from any decision about disclosure to a digital advertising partner. If the parent declines a covered disclosure, testing the app should show that the data do not go to that recipient anyway through a separate embedded tool.

Put retention and withdrawal into the same workflow

The amended rule also requires a written data retention policy and limits retention to the period reasonably necessary for the specified purpose. The FTC’s business compliance guide covers notice, consent, parental rights and limits on collection and retention. Someone in the company needs to know where to turn when a parent requests deletion or withdraws consent.

One practical review is to trace a single test account from registration to closure. Check what is sent before any consent, what changes after each parent choice and which records remain after deletion. A notice can describe distinctions clearly. The test is how those choices affect the information the service and its providers actually receive and retain.