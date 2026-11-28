The US Department of Justice has set April 26, 2027, as the web accessibility compliance deadline for state and local government entities with populations of at least 50,000. Smaller entities and special district governments have until April 26, 2028. The requirement extends to web content and mobile apps provided through arrangements such as vendor contracts, making accessibility a concern for software suppliers long before launch.

The Department of Justice’s overview describes the technical standard as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, or WCAG, version 2.1 at Level AA. The department’s implementation guidance gives the current dates and explains how to prepare. The public entity remains responsible for meeting its obligations when a company supplies the service.

A resident needs to be able to finish the task

Consider a city’s online system for paying a bill. The resident has to identify the account field, enter the information, correct an error if one appears and submit the payment. If a keyboard user cannot reach the confirmation button or a screen reader fails to announce an error, the resident may be unable to complete the transaction even if the homepage looks accessible.

Similar issues can affect forms for applying for a license, renewing a library account or making an appointment. A check of the full sequence can reveal problems created by the interaction of three components: the public website, a vendor’s software and a payment or sign-in service. Procurement staff can ask which team fixes a problem when it appears between those components.

Use evidence at purchase and on renewal

A buyer can ask vendors which pages and task flows they tested, the standard and methods they used, and how they handle unresolved problems. A hands-on demonstration is especially useful before signing. Have a tester complete a typical task by keyboard and try a screen reader on screens that include form instructions, error feedback and confirmation.

After launch, testing those tasks again when a supplier updates its software can catch problems created by routine changes. A contract can identify how defects are reported, who is responsible for fixing them and how the fix will be checked. Those details also improve customer experience for people using different devices or connections.

The rule includes specific exceptions for categories such as qualifying archived content and certain content posted by independent third parties. A standard service provided by a contractor on a government’s behalf calls for a separate assessment from a resident’s comment. The deadlines give suppliers and agencies a reason to review that boundary and test the services people actually use.