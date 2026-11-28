A retailer can now show eligible member offers in more Google Shopping formats, including local inventory ads and regional Shopping ads. The Merchant Center update expands where retailers can display some loyalty benefits before a shopper reaches their site. It also makes the price shown in a product listing a promise the product page and checkout need to keep.

Google’s tools cover benefits such as prices for specific member tiers, shipping and loyalty points. Eligibility varies by feature and market. A member price belongs in the loyalty-program data for the offer, as Google explains in its instructions for adding offer-level benefits. The standard product price still represents what an eligible shopper can pay without that membership benefit.

A product can have two honest prices

Imagine a retailer sells a bag for $60 to the public and $51 to members of a free rewards program. The shopper should be able to tell which price applies, how to qualify and when the lower price will take effect. If one tier requires a subscription or account eligibility, the terms are part of the shopping decision. Google’s program setup guide asks merchants to identify the requirement for each tier.

One risk is that the product feed, the product page and the basket update at different times. A shopper can click an offer shown in Google and see a different price after signing in because the web store has an expired discount or because the offer applies only in another region. A local offer raises a further question about whether the store can honor the benefit in person.

Check beyond clicks and sign-ups

A practical merchandising test starts with one offer and three shopping sessions: a logged-out visitor, someone just joining the program and an existing eligible member. Follow each through the product page, mobile checkout and, where relevant, the local store. Record exactly when the price changes and how eligibility is described. Repeat the check when an offer expires.

Click-through rates can show whether a price display attracts attention. Completed orders, support contacts and returns tell more about what it does to the customer experience. A seller can also check whether new sign-ups leave enough added revenue or repeat purchases to justify the discount. Those tests help identify whether giving a shopper an earlier look at a member benefit improves the purchase itself.