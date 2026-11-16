Frequent rating requests can change how customers experience a service

Repeatedly asking customers to rate an experience can make them more aware of how it is changing, affecting enjoyment as well as the feedback a company receives, according to consumer research.

Across eight studies and eight supplemental replications involving 16,311 participants, researchers Stephanie Hong and Ed O’Brien found that repeated ratings drew attention to small differences over time. Enjoyment fell faster when experiences became less appealing, but repeated ratings could also make improvements more noticeable.

The Journal of Consumer Research study, published online in September 2026, examined activities including games, food, songs, videos and artwork. It suggests that the way a company measures an experience can influence the experience itself.

What happens when customers keep rating?

A business might ask a customer to rate a service after every stage, expecting each answer to record an independent reaction. But asking people to stop and evaluate can also prompt comparisons with what came before.

In the researchers’ studies, that attention intensified both directions of change. When a repeated experience became less enjoyable, frequent ratings could make the decline more apparent. When the sequence improved, the same process could make the improvement stand out.

The finding concerns measured experiences in the experiments. It does not establish that every request for feedback irritates a customer or reduces sales. The authors report that annoyance did not explain most of the tests they conducted on that possibility.

Feedback can still solve real problems

Businesses need ways to discover errors, safety concerns and unmet needs. A customer who cannot report a problem until the end of a long service may be left waiting for help. Fewer rating prompts should not mean removing accessible support or complaint channels.

Managers can separate feedback needed to resolve an immediate problem from a score collected for later analysis. They can also ask whether a question adds information they cannot obtain from existing service records.

Our earlier coverage of a hotel review experiment examined another part of the feedback process. An invitation to post a review can affect who responds and how customers behave later, so review volume alone is not a complete measure of a relationship.

Test the timing, not just the score

A company could compare similar customers who receive different numbers of survey requests, while keeping service and support available to both groups. It could examine response rates, unresolved complaints and repeat use alongside satisfaction scores.

The authors call for further work over longer periods and in more real-world settings. A change seen in a short experiment should not be treated as a forecast of a specific company’s retention or revenue.