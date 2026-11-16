A coffee cup, tote bag and phone on a cafe table. Photo: Esra Afşar / Pexels.

Frequent rating requests can change how customers experience a service

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 13:00, November 16, 2026

Repeatedly asking customers to rate an experience can make them more aware of how it is changing, affecting enjoyment as well as the feedback a company receives, according to consumer research.

Across eight studies and eight supplemental replications involving 16,311 participants, researchers Stephanie Hong and Ed O’Brien found that repeated ratings drew attention to small differences over time. Enjoyment fell faster when experiences became less appealing, but repeated ratings could also make improvements more noticeable.

The Journal of Consumer Research study, published online in September 2026, examined activities including games, food, songs, videos and artwork. It suggests that the way a company measures an experience can influence the experience itself.

What happens when customers keep rating?

A business might ask a customer to rate a service after every stage, expecting each answer to record an independent reaction. But asking people to stop and evaluate can also prompt comparisons with what came before.

In the researchers’ studies, that attention intensified both directions of change. When a repeated experience became less enjoyable, frequent ratings could make the decline more apparent. When the sequence improved, the same process could make the improvement stand out.

The finding concerns measured experiences in the experiments. It does not establish that every request for feedback irritates a customer or reduces sales. The authors report that annoyance did not explain most of the tests they conducted on that possibility.

Feedback can still solve real problems

Businesses need ways to discover errors, safety concerns and unmet needs. A customer who cannot report a problem until the end of a long service may be left waiting for help. Fewer rating prompts should not mean removing accessible support or complaint channels.

Managers can separate feedback needed to resolve an immediate problem from a score collected for later analysis. They can also ask whether a question adds information they cannot obtain from existing service records.

Our earlier coverage of a hotel review experiment examined another part of the feedback process. An invitation to post a review can affect who responds and how customers behave later, so review volume alone is not a complete measure of a relationship.

Test the timing, not just the score

A company could compare similar customers who receive different numbers of survey requests, while keeping service and support available to both groups. It could examine response rates, unresolved complaints and repeat use alongside satisfaction scores.

The authors call for further work over longer periods and in more real-world settings. A change seen in a short experiment should not be treated as a forecast of a specific company’s retention or revenue.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

Share this:

Sourcing Base Oils and Fine Chemicals from Asia: A Practical Buyer’s Guide

How Online Retailers Can Keep Systems Running Through Peak Season Traffic

Other News

How a business handles customer data can shape its relationship with buyers

Nov 16, 2026

Trying a customized product can shape what shoppers choose later

Nov 16, 2026

Why the way unit prices are shown can change how shoppers judge a deal

Nov 16, 2026

Why the weather can affect ratings of cold-weather gear

Nov 15, 2026

Seeing a purchase as part of a collection can change the shopping experience

Nov 15, 2026

Retail app ads may influence what customers do after installation

Nov 15, 2026

A bank tested AI customer twins for marketing, with mixed lessons for businesses

Nov 15, 2026

What makes a product vintage, and why the distinction matters to retailers

Nov 15, 2026

EU business social media use rises, but a gap remains by company size

Nov 15, 2026

Why startups may benefit from testing locally before expanding abroad

Nov 14, 2026

Novel product ideas can be harder to try but more rewarding afterward

Nov 14, 2026

What is in an online cart can influence whether shoppers check out

Nov 14, 2026

Subscription plans can miss customers who would save money, Lyft research finds

Nov 14, 2026

Workers with worse shifts than their colleagues were more likely to leave, restaurant study finds

Nov 14, 2026

More product options do not always reach more customers, cosmetics study finds

Nov 14, 2026

EU household spending grew in 2025 as communication purchases led gains

Nov 13, 2026

Ad experiments can help predict which campaigns drive additional sales

Nov 13, 2026

Browser choice screens lifted Firefox usage in Europe, researchers find

Nov 13, 2026

Online product rankings can cut shipping costs without reducing sales, experiment finds

Nov 13, 2026

Large companies lead EU service exports, but smaller firms dominate in some markets

Nov 13, 2026