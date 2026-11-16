People sometimes preferred a reward that had come from an uncertain promotion to an identical reward that was certain from the start, according to seven consumer experiments involving 12,128 participants.

The research by Beidi Hu, Siyuan Yin and Alice Moon examines what happens after uncertainty is resolved. It found that the possibility of a worse outcome could influence how people evaluated what they actually received.

The Journal of Consumer Research paper, published in April 2026, calls the pattern an uncertainty spillover. The effect weakened when participants received the worst possible outcome and reversed in an experiment involving losses.

The same item, a different route to receiving it

Imagine two customers receive an identical gift card. One knew the amount in advance. The other could have received several amounts and learns the result after entering a promotion.

The researchers propose that the second customer may compare the outcome with a lower amount that was possible. That comparison can make the received reward seem better, even though its monetary value is unchanged.

The studies included imagined scenarios and decisions with real consequences for participants. In one scenario, the researchers examined a free coffee sample and a later choice involving a subscription. The design lets them isolate how the history of the offer affects evaluation; it does not measure the profit from every retail promotion.

Uncertainty can disappoint as well

The comparison with a worse outcome is less favorable when someone actually receives the worst available option. In the study’s loss condition, the pattern reversed. A retailer should not assume that mystery offers will always generate goodwill.

Customers also need enough information to decide whether an offer suits them. The terms, any payment required and the possible outcomes should be clear. Businesses should check the rules applicable to promotions in the markets where they operate.

Our earlier reporting on an online coupon experiment shows how the presentation of an offer can influence shopper choices, without establishing a universal winning format.

How a business could evaluate a promotion

A retailer testing an uncertain reward can compare it with a clearly described fixed reward of the same expected cost. Completed purchases, repeat orders, complaints and fulfillment costs matter alongside initial clicks.

Such a test should include customers who receive each possible outcome, not just the most appealing prizes. The research identifies a psychological mechanism after uncertainty is resolved; the economics of a real campaign depend on its design, audience and costs.