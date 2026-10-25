Better financial protection can coexist with more credit-card borrowing

Expanded health insurance can increase credit-card borrowing even while improving households’ financial resilience, according to an October working paper. The finding challenges the assumption that a higher debt balance always means a household has become less financially secure.

Gideon Bornstein and Sasha Indarte’s study of social insurance and household debt uses records covering 10 million people and differences in exposure to staggered Medicaid expansions across US ZIP codes.

The researchers estimate that a one-percentage-point increase in a ZIP code’s Medicaid-eligible population increased credit-card borrowing by 0.38%. That is an area-level estimate, not a prediction that every newly eligible person will borrow that amount.

The paper’s model attributes the increase primarily to lenders supplying more credit as households become more financially resilient. Insurance can also reduce the need to borrow after an unexpected expense while weakening the incentive to hold precautionary savings. The overall response depends on the balance between these channels.

What social insurance protects against

Social insurance provides protection against specified financial risks, such as illness or unemployment. It changes the costs a household may face when an adverse event occurs.

Medicaid provides health coverage for eligible groups including low-income adults, children, pregnant women, older adults and people with disabilities. States administer it under federal requirements, with funding shared between state and federal governments.

It is health coverage, rather than a payment that a household can simply spend on any purchase. Nevertheless, changing exposure to medical expenses can affect the rest of a household’s finances.

A hypothetical family may need a smaller emergency cash buffer if insurance covers costs it previously feared having to pay. A lender may also assess that family differently if large uncovered bills become less likely. Neither response means the family has become immune to financial difficulty.

Debt balances and unpaid bills measure different things

Credit-card borrowing should be distinguished from debt in collections. Collections generally involve unpaid obligations referred or sold to a debt collector. The first measure concerns borrowing; the second concerns repayment problems.

Separate, earlier research by Kenneth Brevoort, Daniel Grodzicki and Martin B. Hackmann examined Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion using five million credit records. It estimated a $3.4 billion reduction in unpaid medical bills sent to collections during the expansion’s first two years, alongside fewer new delinquencies and improved credit scores.

That historical study is not the October paper and does not supply a current national medical-debt total. It provides a useful comparison: measures of debt and measures of distress can move differently.

MBN’s earlier coverage of US families facing heavy debt payments also separates household wealth from the burden of meeting regular obligations. A balance sheet and a monthly payment schedule answer different questions.

What the result means for lenders and retailers

For lenders, an increase in borrowing needs to be read alongside repayment performance, income and exposure to financial shocks. For retailers, greater credit availability may expand purchasing options, but it does not guarantee a corresponding increase in profitable sales.

The October paper uses a quasi-experimental design, exploiting differences in policy exposure rather than randomly assigning insurance. Its interpretation depends on that design and the assumptions used in its economic model. The results concern Medicaid expansions and should not automatically be extended to every insurance program or country.

More borrowing is therefore not, by itself, a verdict on whether financial protection has helped. The assessment needs to establish which debts increased, whether payments remain manageable and whether access to credit has changed.