A retailer’s margin can decide whether new products reach customers

A discount offered to seed retailers in Kenya increased sales of newer maize varieties without significantly lowering the prices farmers paid, according to a recently published experiment.

The study in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics, first published on 3 September, examines a 2023 trial offering dealers a 10% rebate on four newer, drought-tolerant maize hybrids. The rebate doubled the retailer’s margin on the promoted seed.

The promoted varieties’ share of total seed sales rose by 14 percentage points in the treatment group relative to the comparison group. Dealers also sought more information and increased their sales efforts. The researchers found no significant effect on retail prices during the intervention season.

Led by Sarah W. Kariuki and colleagues, the research began with 342 shops across 101 markets. Its main analysis used a smaller eligible follow-up sample purchasing through the participating distributor. It did not measure farmers’ harvest yields or establish that every newer variety would suit every farm.

The shop is part of the route to market

An agrodealer is a retailer selling farm inputs such as seed and fertiliser. The business can influence both what farmers can buy locally and the information available when they choose a product.

For a seed producer, developing a variety is therefore only part of getting it used. A dealer must decide whether the expected return justifies holding unfamiliar stock, learning about it and explaining its characteristics to customers.

The same commercial question can arise elsewhere. In a hypothetical hardware shop, an unfamiliar fitting may require more explanation than a familiar alternative. Even if customers could benefit, the retailer has to consider unsold inventory, staff time and the consequences of recommending something unsuitable.

That example illustrates the distribution problem; the Kenyan experiment did not test hardware retailers or prove that the same rebate would work in another industry.

A wider margin does not require a lower shelf price

A retailer’s gross margin is the difference between its selling price and the cost of buying the product, before its other operating expenses. MBN’s explanation of profit margins describes why sales and the amount retained from those sales need separate attention.

A supplier discount can be passed through to customers, retained by the shop or divided between the two. Retaining it may help cover the cost of introducing a product, but a larger margin alone does not establish that the shop is more profitable after all costs.

For manufacturers planning a launch, this raises a practical measurement question. Tracking the final price alone can miss changes in whether a product is stocked, how much advice accompanies it and whether customers can obtain it when needed.

Product suitability still needs checking

More active selling does not replace independent quality checks. The Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service’s certification guidance describes field inspection, laboratory testing, and the labelling and sealing of satisfactory seed lots.

The service advises farmers to seek agricultural extension advice about varieties suitable for their region, buy from recognised dealers and retain receipts and packaging for traceability.

These checks address a different question from the retailer’s commercial incentive: whether a particular product meets the required standards and fits the customer’s circumstances.

The experiment provides evidence about a specific distribution channel, rather than a universal case for subsidising retailers. Its relevance for businesses is the need to examine the intermediary’s decision as well as the final customer’s. A product can be available from a manufacturer without becoming a realistic option on a local shop’s shelf.