Temu has agreed to distinguish discounts from comparisons against other prices on its European shopping platform. The commitment, accepted by a network of national consumer regulators on November 26, is part of a package covering customer reviews, refunds, checkout and sales messages across the EU and European Economic Area.

The European Commission’s account of the agreement says Temu will improve the way it detects suspicious reviews before publication and give shoppers an accessible tool for reporting them. The platform also committed to explain how star ratings are calculated and how reviews can be sorted. Authorities in Belgium, Germany and Ireland led the action under the commission’s coordination.

A reference price makes a specific claim

A product page might show a current price below a crossed-out number. Shoppers can read that display as evidence that the seller used to charge the higher amount. The figure can also represent a different benchmark, such as a general reference price. The platform committed to making that distinction clear and to showing applicable taxes and fees before checkout.

The announcement says Temu will end pressure-selling messages such as “almost sold out” on its homepage and product listings. It has also pledged to stop using games that consumers must play to get into the marketplace. A shop can run an optional promotion without making participation a condition for reaching the product catalog.

The same review should cover what happens after the transaction. Temu’s commitments include refunds within 14 days and a withdrawal form in every official EU and EEA language. The commission says the platform has already changed the wording of its checkout confirmation button to tell shoppers that placing an order creates an obligation to pay.

Check that each promise survives a redesign

A retailer reviewing its own customer experience can start with one item. Follow it from a mobile advertisement to the listing, then through the checkout and a return. At each step, check what proof supports the price comparison, what fees were visible and whether the buyer could complete the next step without an unnecessary detour.

The commission says national authorities will monitor Temu’s commitments, including their application to future website and app designs. That makes maintenance part of the agreement. New sales campaigns, ranking changes and checkout experiments need to preserve the information that buyers were promised.