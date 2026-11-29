Businesses filed an estimated 64,150 international trademark applications through the Madrid System in 2025, down 1.5% from a year earlier. At the same time, requests to extend existing registrations to additional member territories rose by 2.5% to 68,264, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. The two figures describe different decisions about how and when to protect a brand abroad.

WIPO’s Madrid Yearly Review records initial applications and later additions separately. One initial application can identify several territories where the applicant wants protection. When a brand asks to add a territory to an existing registration, WIPO counts it as a subsequent designation. A single request to add multiple territories can therefore contribute multiple designations.

A business can expand protection in stages

A company that has already filed for or registered a mark at home can use the Madrid System to request protection in eligible member territories. It starts through its intellectual property office. WIPO checks the application’s formal requirements, then the office in each designated member examines the mark under its own rules. Some members are regional organisations, so the geography of protection depends on where the business seeks it.

Consider a business that sells to two export markets and then agrees on distribution in a third. A subsequent designation can be a way to seek protection in the new territory using an existing international registration. The business still needs to check for conflicting marks and account for the local process. An existing registration in a different market offers little certainty about how another office will rule.

Put trademark checks before the packaging order

Finding an available domain name is one small part of international expansion. An early review for a brand can also include similar names used for related goods, relevant product categories, and local spellings or pronunciations. If there is a conflict, discovering it before ordering packaging or announcing a distribution deal gives the business more options.

WIPO’s figures describe applications and requests made through one system. They cannot establish that firms are selling more abroad or that new trademarks are declining across all filing routes. They show how often businesses used a mechanism for extending existing protection, alongside their decisions to seek new registrations.