The UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism starts on 1 January 2027 for specified imports in five sectors. The government plans a retrospective exemption for eligible goods originating in the EU, European Economic Area or Switzerland. It expects the exemption legislation to pass after the start date and is telling businesses to retain evidence of origin and follow the rules in force at the time.

The government’s updated policy summary explains that the proposed exemption depends on where goods originate under customs rules. The country shown as the point of dispatch on a freight document may be a different place. For importers that buy through distributors, that can mean asking who produced a shipment and where it acquired its origin before pricing a contract.

What the charge is based on

The mechanism puts a carbon charge on certain imported goods in aluminium, cement, fertilisers, hydrogen, iron and steel. Coverage depends on the commodity code. It does not automatically include every finished product made from one of those materials. The charge depends on embodied emissions, meaning the greenhouse gas emissions attributed to making the goods under the scheme.

HM Revenue & Customs says it will publish rates by sector for each quarter. The emissions regulations set out provisions for calculating emissions and using default values. A procurement team may need information that does not ordinarily appear on the same invoice as a steel or aluminium order.

Prepare records before exemptions are final

The registration threshold is £50,000 in covered import value. The policy summary describes both a forward-looking 30-day test and a backward-looking test. It also sets out the government’s intention to exclude qualifying exempt goods from the threshold once the exemption is enacted. Businesses handling both eligible and other goods need enough detail to account for the two groups separately.

An importer can start with its purchasing records. Group goods by commodity code, identify the importer of record and collect the origin evidence behind each major supplier’s sales. A distributor that sends steel from a European warehouse may stock materials of several origins. Tracking those origins at order level gives supply chain teams a clearer basis for estimates and helps them reconcile any retrospective changes.