House keys rest on paperwork beside colourful miniature houses on a desk, a representative stock photograph by Jakub Zerdzicki/Pexels.

Mortgage fee cuts often fail to reach homebuyers in full, study finds

Written by Veronica Salvador

Published: 17:45, October 24, 2026

Mortgage intermediaries retained more than 60% of an estimated $1.5 billion in US fee waivers during 2023 and 2024 instead of passing the full savings to homebuyers, according to October research.

The NBER working paper, by Neil Bhutta, Benjamin J. Keys and Adithya Raajkumar, examines a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fee waiver aimed at lower-income first-time buyers.

Pass-through differed substantially between loan officers. Those with a history of originating relatively expensive mortgages, after accounting for lender pricing, passed on less than 20% of the waiver.

The authors argue that pricing power can exist at the salesperson level as well as the lender level. Their estimates concern the programme and period studied, not every mortgage or every intermediary.

The working paper has not been peer-reviewed. It does not establish that the retained savings were illegal, or that a borrower was entitled to a separate cash payment equal to the waived fee.

A cheaper input does not guarantee a cheaper loan

A mortgage is a loan secured against property. The price a borrower sees combines the interest charged over time with upfront costs and any credits offered at closing.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy qualifying loans from lenders, helping lenders replenish the money available for further mortgages. The fee waiver studied here reduced a cost within that financing system.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced the targeted changes in October 2022. Its categories included first-time buyers at or below the area median income in most of the country, and below 120% of that measure in high-cost areas, alongside specified affordable-loan programmes.

Area median income is the middle income for the relevant local area. A threshold tied to it adjusts eligibility to local earnings rather than applying one national dollar limit.

A reduction in an intermediary’s costs can be reflected in lower borrower charges, a lower interest rate or a larger margin for the intermediary. Measuring the benefit requires comparing the loan’s total pricing, not simply searching a closing statement for a line labelled fee waiver.

Comparing offers makes the final price visible

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends requesting Loan Estimates from three or more lenders. These standardised disclosures allow borrowers to compare offers.

Its guidance on the form advises requesting the same kind of loan from each lender and checking whether the interest rate is locked. An unlocked rate can change, making quotations taken at different times less comparable.

Borrowers also need to consider upfront charges alongside monthly payments. Paying more at the start can buy a lower rate, while a lender credit can reduce the initial cash needed in exchange for different loan terms.

The research does not measure what every buyer could have saved by shopping around. Nor does the existence of a fee waiver remove differences in credit risk, loan size or other terms.

For policymakers, the result raises a question about delivery. Counting the fees waived inside a mortgage-finance system does not, by itself, establish how much support reached the intended homebuyers.

Veronica Salvador Avatar
Veronica Salvador
A business writer and editor with over a decade at Market Business News. Holding a Business Administration degree from Tecnológico de Monterrey, she combines expertise in finance, management, and strategic communication to deliver clear, authoritative content on global markets, trends, and business strategy. She is currently pursuing a Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Business Applications, further enhancing her ability to analyze and communicate complex business topics.

Share this:

Company size can hide where supply-chain risks sit

Colorado River study challenges assumptions about groundwater reserves

Other News

A retailer’s margin can decide whether new products reach customers

Oct 24, 2026

Better financial protection can coexist with more credit-card borrowing

Oct 24, 2026

Managers misjudged incentive contracts in mobile-money experiment

Oct 24, 2026

Colorado River study challenges assumptions about groundwater reserves

Oct 24, 2026

Company size can hide where supply-chain risks sit

Oct 24, 2026

Employee training depends on how a company organizes work

Oct 24, 2026

AI improved patent drafts, but lasting skill gains depended on experience

Oct 23, 2026

Global risk appetite can put company investment on hold

Oct 23, 2026

France’s shorter working week raised productivity without adding jobs at firms

Oct 23, 2026

Venture capital increasingly backs the business of winning customers

Oct 23, 2026

Travel choices and toll revenue shape the gains from congestion pricing

Oct 23, 2026

The cost of losing a job can shape who joins a young company

Oct 23, 2026

Pension payouts can turn patient investors into regular stock sellers

Oct 23, 2026

Going public can open the door to more borrowing, study finds

Oct 23, 2026

Corporate climate targets often change before their deadlines

Oct 22, 2026

Ad auction averages can hide how prices are set, research shows

Oct 22, 2026

California nursing homes cluster just below a staffing-rule cutoff

Oct 22, 2026

Chipmaking expertise crosses borders through suppliers, engineers and investment

Oct 22, 2026

Employer pay differences reach beyond wages into household spending

Oct 22, 2026

Late-payment problems rise among UK firms that offer customer credit

Oct 22, 2026