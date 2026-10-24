Company size can hide where supply-chain risks sit

A company’s sales and industry classification can leave much of its exposure to economic shocks unexplained, according to new research mapping business-to-business trade in five European economies.

The Bank of Italy working paper, released October 20, examines Belgium, Estonia, Hungary, Italy and Portugal. It finds that a firm’s position along production chains provides information that size and sector averages miss.

The researchers use administrative transaction and company records, with 2019 as the common reference year. Business trade is concentrated in relatively few relationships, and actual company networks are much less densely connected than industry-level tables imply.

Upstream means supplying inputs several stages before a finished product reaches its final buyer. Downstream businesses sit closer to that buyer.

The paper’s monetary-policy analysis finds different responses along those chains. Simulations for Italy and Belgium assign upstream firms a greater contribution to final-price changes after monetary tightening. These are research estimates, not forecasts for named companies or a claim that small suppliers always carry the greatest risk.

The working paper reports preliminary findings and does not represent an official Bank of Italy policy position.

Interest rates travel through customer orders

A supply chain connects the businesses involved in producing and delivering goods. The financial consequences of a change in demand can travel back through those commercial relationships.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas described a related channel in research published in June. When households change their purchases, the companies selling to them adjust orders for inputs. Suppliers then change their own purchases.

That US analysis estimates that network effects account for roughly 55% to 85% of the stock-market response to monetary-policy shocks. Its event-study approach examines returns around scheduled Federal Reserve announcements and uses industry production links to separate direct exposure from subsequent effects.

The authors also find related patterns in later sales and operating income. Upstream sectors receive more of the shock through their connections to other businesses.

The US percentages are not estimates for the five European countries. The two projects use different data and methods, but both direct attention to the route through which a shock reaches a company.

Diversification needs more than a supplier count

The European Investment Bank’s September report on supply-chain redesign finds firms moving beyond short-term stockpiling toward diversifying suppliers and trading partners. It draws on the bank’s 2025 investment and supply-chain surveys.

Nearly two-thirds of surveyed EU businesses reported being prepared for geopolitical risks. Tariffs and regulatory requirements were regarded as greater trade barriers than logistics problems or input shortages.

For an individual business, adding a second vendor can reduce one dependency while leaving another in place. Two distributors might buy from the same producer, or several customers might depend on spending in the same end market.

Those examples illustrate the commercial question raised by network research. They are not additional findings about the firms in the European sample.

Our earlier coverage of global financial conditions and company investment examined pressure on a firm’s own financing. Customer and supplier relationships create another route by which financial conditions can reach its order book.

A purchasing team can identify where a critical input comes from; a sales team can identify which customers share an end market. Combining those records gives management a clearer question to investigate than an industry label alone: which separate-looking relationships depend on the same source of demand or supply?

Company size still describes scale. It does not reveal every connection on which that scale depends.