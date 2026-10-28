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Export controls work differently when trading partners act together

Written by Christian Nordqvist

Published: 03:00, October 28, 2026

Restrictions on strategically sensitive exports can have a greater effect when several supplying countries act together, according to new economic research. The finding also shows why the commercial cost of the controls depends on where a product and its inputs can be obtained.

In an October National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, Jingting Fan, Kyle Handley and Nuno Limão combine US export-control classifications and licensing data with a model of production and international trade.

The authors estimate that coordinated controls reduce targeted countries’ imports of controlled products substantially more than unilateral US controls in their modeled comparison. The paper is circulated for discussion and has not established the outcome of every individual restriction.

What export controls restrict

Export controls govern the movement of specified goods, software and technology. Some items have both civilian and military applications, making them relevant to ordinary manufacturers as well as national security authorities.

Controls can require a license, restrict particular recipients or destinations, or limit particular uses. The applicable rules depend on the item and transaction. They are different from tariffs, which impose charges on imports.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security explains that an export control classification number helps determine how an item is treated. Classification alone does not answer every licensing question: destination, end user and end use can also matter.

Alternative suppliers change the result

If one country restricts a product but a comparable item is available elsewhere, a buyer may be able to switch suppliers. When more producing countries apply controls, the scope for that substitution can narrow.

The researchers’ model incorporates production with civilian and military uses, connections between industries and changes in spending. It compares a situation without differential controls on adversaries with scenarios involving unilateral and multilateral restrictions.

That is a counterfactual comparison, not a direct count of shipments prevented by a newly announced rule. Its result depends on the model’s assumptions and the ability to represent substitution, production and trade links accurately.

The paper also finds substantial costs associated with exporting and entering markets for controlled goods. Effects were smaller for US exports to members of multilateral export-control regimes, groups whose participants coordinate controls on sensitive items. The estimated differential was equivalent to 15 to 29 log points of export cost, a model-based measure that should not be read as a tariff rate or a percentage reduction in shipments.

Why businesses need to examine inputs as well as customers

A manufacturer may sell a finished machine to an unrestricted customer while relying on controlled components or technical information from another country. A change affecting one input can therefore alter the production schedule or require a substitute supplier.

The reverse is also possible. An exporter may have a commercially attractive customer but need to establish whether the product, destination and intended use require authorization. A license requirement does not automatically mean a transaction is prohibited.

Companies can map their products and important components, identify applicable classifications, and document who will use them and for what purpose. They should check current official rules and obtain specialist advice when the facts are uncertain; classifications and requirements can change.

Earlier MBN reporting on semiconductor manufacturing described how technical expertise can travel through supplier relationships and engineers. Export controls raise a related but distinct question about access to goods and technology across borders.

Security and commercial costs remain separate questions

Controls are designed to support security objectives, not simply maximize exports. Governments may accept commercial costs to limit access to sensitive capabilities, while businesses must account for compliance and the possibility that customers or suppliers find alternatives.

The working paper helps examine one part of that trade-off. It does not prove that every coordinated restriction will achieve its security objective, or that coordination removes all routes to a controlled product.

For international companies, the practical lesson is to examine the entire production and sales network. The effect of a restriction can depend as much on alternative sources and downstream uses as on the location of the first supplier.

Christian Nordqvist Avatar
Christian Nordqvist
Christian has a love for the English Language. He spent various years as an English Language Teacher and then became an accomplished writer. He has had 80 books published, including “English for the Pharmaceutical Industry”, “English for Shipping” and “English for Law”. Prior to creating Market Business News, Christian co-founded Medical News Today and was Editor-in-Chief for the website for several years.

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