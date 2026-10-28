Online shoppers report late deliveries more often than other problems

Nearly one in five recent online shoppers in the European Union said a delivery had taken longer than indicated, according to Eurostat. The finding puts the accuracy of delivery promises alongside price and product choice in the decisions retailers make.

In the EU statistics agency’s 2025 survey, 19.9% of recent online shoppers reported slower-than-indicated delivery. A difficult or unsatisfactory website was reported by 11.5%, while 10.4% reported receiving wrong or damaged goods or services.

The figures were released in March 2026 and describe shoppers’ experiences, not the share of individual orders that arrived late. They do not identify which retailer or delivery company was responsible.

What the survey measures

Eurostat defines online shoppers here as people aged 16 to 74 who bought something online in the three months before the survey. Across the EU, 35.4% of this group reported encountering at least one problem while shopping through a website or app.

People could encounter several problems, so the individual percentages should not be added together to calculate how many customers were affected. An experience reported by one person may also involve more than one purchase.

The share reporting any problem ranged from 4.5% in Portugal to 64.0% in Malta. Different experiences and survey responses can influence those figures; they do not, by themselves, establish the cause of the gap.

Why a delivery promise matters

A retailer can deliver a parcel quickly in absolute terms and still disappoint a buyer if its checkout promised an earlier arrival. Conversely, a longer but dependable delivery window may suit a customer who can plan around it.

The survey does not establish how disappointed shoppers reacted, whether they complained or whether they bought again. It nevertheless identifies a practical question for retailers: how often does the estimate shown before payment match what customers actually receive?

That calculation starts before a package reaches a carrier. Inventory records, order processing, warehouse capacity, collection schedules and the destination can all affect the date an order arrives. A promise based on an item being in stock will fail if the inventory record is wrong.

Businesses can compare the date displayed at checkout with delivery scans, separating dispatch delays from time in transit. They can also examine exceptions by product, carrier and destination. Those checks reveal where an estimate needs adjustment without assuming that every late parcel has the same cause.

Speed is only part of the service

Customers also need clear information when an order cannot arrive as expected. A useful update identifies what has changed and, where possible, offers a realistic revised date. Sending a tracking link alone does not resolve an incorrect delivery estimate.

Problems after delivery matter too. In our reporting on returns policies, consumer surveys showed why shoppers consider the conditions for returning goods before purchasing. Delivery, product condition and the route to a refund are related parts of the experience, even though Eurostat measured them separately.

Retailers also need to weigh speed against its cost. Faster shipping may require more expensive transport, additional stock or extra warehouse capacity. A credible delivery range can be more useful than a date chosen solely for its appeal at checkout.

Use customer data with care

The EU-wide survey is a starting point, not a performance score for an individual business. A seller of digital subscriptions, a furniture retailer and a grocery delivery service face different operational constraints.

For an individual seller, the useful measures include the share of orders arriving within the promised window, the size of any delay, customer contacts and the cost of correcting mistakes. Those figures need a consistent definition of what was promised and when the customer received the order.

Eurostat’s results show that missed delivery expectations were the most commonly reported problem in its list. For businesses, the enduring lesson is to treat a delivery date as an operational commitment that needs to be measured after the sale.