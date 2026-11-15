Two people discussing a laptop in an office, representative stock photography by Edmond Dantès from Pexels under the Pexels License.

Why startups may benefit from testing locally before expanding abroad

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 21:00, November 14, 2026

Digital startups with a greater share of local users before a platform launch later attracted stronger growth in foreign visitors, according to research on more than 1,100 young companies.

The finding highlights a tradeoff for founders preparing to enter another country. Feedback from a nearby customer may be easier to understand, but feedback from someone in the intended market may be more relevant to that market’s needs.

Nataliya Wright’s study in Organization Science examines how those competing advantages can affect early product development.

Local users may give feedback that is easier to interpret; target-market users may better reflect the market being entered.

What the research measured

Wright examined 1,106 startups that presented digital products through a global product launch platform. The analysis used the timing of platform features as a source of variation and compared the initial mix of local and foreign users with later growth in foreign visitors.

Startups with a higher share of local users before launch experienced stronger subsequent growth in users outside their home country in the analysis. The pattern was stronger for startups in linguistically more homogeneous countries and in digital categories with more standardized products.

Website visits are not the same as paying customers, retention or profit. The sample also concerns digital ventures using one launch platform, so it cannot establish that every company will grow faster by starting locally.

Clear feedback versus transferable feedback

A founder may more readily understand comments from people who share a language or familiar social norms. That can help the team identify whether a product is confusing, unreliable or solving the wrong problem.

But the same product might encounter different expectations elsewhere. Payment habits, business processes, purchasing power and regulatory requirements can vary. A feature that works in one market may need changes before it serves another.

The researcher’s account of the study describes this as a balance between the clarity of feedback and its transferability. Standardized digital tools may travel more easily than products whose appeal depends heavily on local tastes.

How founders can use the finding

A software startup could use familiar users to find obvious usability problems, then ask prospective customers in its target country to complete the same tasks. Recording where each group struggles is more useful than simply asking whether they like the product.

Teams can check how people discover the service, whether they understand its price and whether they return. A small number of enthusiastic testers can reveal problems but cannot represent an entire market.

It also helps to distinguish advice from actual behavior. Our reporting on customers who help create products explains why positive feedback from close participants may not capture the full user experience.

Local testing is a starting point, not a substitute for learning from the market a business intends to serve. The useful question is which uncertainties can be resolved nearby and which require evidence from prospective customers abroad.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

Share this:

Novel product ideas can be harder to try but more rewarding afterward

Other News

Novel product ideas can be harder to try but more rewarding afterward

Nov 14, 2026

What is in an online cart can influence whether shoppers check out

Nov 14, 2026

Subscription plans can miss customers who would save money, Lyft research finds

Nov 14, 2026

Workers with worse shifts than their colleagues were more likely to leave, restaurant study finds

Nov 14, 2026

More product options do not always reach more customers, cosmetics study finds

Nov 14, 2026

EU household spending grew in 2025 as communication purchases led gains

Nov 13, 2026

Ad experiments can help predict which campaigns drive additional sales

Nov 13, 2026

Browser choice screens lifted Firefox usage in Europe, researchers find

Nov 13, 2026

Online product rankings can cut shipping costs without reducing sales, experiment finds

Nov 13, 2026

Large companies lead EU service exports, but smaller firms dominate in some markets

Nov 13, 2026

Cart reminder timing is linked to different shopper responses

Nov 12, 2026

AI labels changed how consumers judged food images in three experiments

Nov 12, 2026

Shared AI tools were linked to higher sales for small online sellers

Nov 12, 2026

An image ad people like may not be the one they remember

Nov 12, 2026

Upfront rental prices changed competition as nightly rates rose in a study

Nov 12, 2026

Showing payment options earlier can influence online purchase decisions

Nov 11, 2026

Cash-back offers for positive reviews brought more responses but fewer repeat purchases

Nov 11, 2026

Turning a free business service into a paid one is harder than changing the price

Nov 11, 2026

Small businesses that sought customer feedback reported higher revenue in Rwanda experiment

Nov 11, 2026

Checkbox coupons were less effective than direct discounts in an online shopping experiment

Nov 11, 2026