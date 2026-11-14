Hands holding a tablet over a wooden table, a representative digital service photograph by Gary Barnes/Pexels.

What is in an online cart can influence whether shoppers check out

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 13:00, November 14, 2026

Online shopping carts containing a higher share of pleasure-oriented products were more likely to be abandoned in research combining transaction data with controlled experiments.

The study by Liat Hadar, Yael Steinhart, Gil Appel and Yaniv Shani examines a question that sits behind familiar checkout metrics: can the mix of items affect the decision to buy, even before shipping costs or payment problems enter the picture?

Across two field datasets covering nearly 15 million purchased or abandoned items and controlled studies, the researchers compared carts with different proportions of products associated with enjoyment and practical use. The field data identify a relationship; the experiments varied cart composition to test its effect in the settings studied.

Study design: researchers compared purchased and abandoned items and varied cart contents and recommendations in experiments.

Why the mix of products matters

The researchers call products bought mainly for enjoyment hedonic and those serving a practical purpose utilitarian. A box of chocolates and household cleaning supplies illustrate the categories, although a real purchase can provide both pleasure and utility.

The European Marketing Academy conference abstract reports that a higher proportion of hedonic products was associated with greater abandonment. The authors propose that a cart perceived as more indulgent can produce guilt, making shoppers less likely to complete a purchase.

An abandoned cart does not always represent a failed checkout. People may collect items to compare later, wait for payday or use the cart to see the total cost. The research does not establish that guilt explains every abandoned order.

Recommendations can change the context

In controlled studies, the researchers tested recommendations for practical products. The Columbia Business School account reports that considering a practical recommendation reduced guilt and abandonment of indulgent items, including in cases where the recommendation was not added to the cart.

That finding concerns the tested products and settings. It is not evidence that a retailer should always add a practical item, apply pressure at checkout or assume a shopper’s motive from their basket.

For a retailer, a careful test could compare relevant recommendations with the current experience using randomly assigned groups. Track completed orders and contribution after discounts, fulfillment costs and returns, not just clicks on suggested products. Let customers decline suggestions easily.

Our earlier reporting on cart reminders examined the timing of a follow-up message. Cart composition concerns a different stage, what customers see and consider before they leave.

Delivery costs, stock availability, payment options and trust still deserve attention. A useful checkout review starts by measuring where customers stop and testing one change at a time, while keeping the total price and terms clear.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

Share this:

The Complete Guide to Market Microstructure News: Trends, Research, and Order Flow Dynamics

Other News

Subscription plans can miss customers who would save money, Lyft research finds

Nov 14, 2026

Workers with worse shifts than their colleagues were more likely to leave, restaurant study finds

Nov 14, 2026

More product options do not always reach more customers, cosmetics study finds

Nov 14, 2026

EU household spending grew in 2025 as communication purchases led gains

Nov 13, 2026

Ad experiments can help predict which campaigns drive additional sales

Nov 13, 2026

Browser choice screens lifted Firefox usage in Europe, researchers find

Nov 13, 2026

Online product rankings can cut shipping costs without reducing sales, experiment finds

Nov 13, 2026

Large companies lead EU service exports, but smaller firms dominate in some markets

Nov 13, 2026

Cart reminder timing is linked to different shopper responses

Nov 12, 2026

AI labels changed how consumers judged food images in three experiments

Nov 12, 2026

Shared AI tools were linked to higher sales for small online sellers

Nov 12, 2026

An image ad people like may not be the one they remember

Nov 12, 2026

Upfront rental prices changed competition as nightly rates rose in a study

Nov 12, 2026

Showing payment options earlier can influence online purchase decisions

Nov 11, 2026

Cash-back offers for positive reviews brought more responses but fewer repeat purchases

Nov 11, 2026

Turning a free business service into a paid one is harder than changing the price

Nov 11, 2026

Small businesses that sought customer feedback reported higher revenue in Rwanda experiment

Nov 11, 2026

Checkbox coupons were less effective than direct discounts in an online shopping experiment

Nov 11, 2026

The way online reviews are organized can make them more useful to shoppers

Nov 11, 2026

AI feedback helped some customer service agents in a workplace study

Nov 11, 2026