Empty restaurant dining room with wooden tables, chairs and large windows, photographed by Matheus Bertelli for Pexels.

Workers with worse shifts than their colleagues were more likely to leave, restaurant study finds

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 05:00, November 14, 2026

Restaurant employees whose schedules were rated poorly were more likely to leave when their colleagues had better shifts than when coworkers also had poor schedules, according to research on one restaurant group.

The researchers analyzed approximately 167,000 shifts for 1,189 employees at nine restaurants between late 2021 and November 2023. Their Harvard Business School working paper also includes a controlled experiment about how people assess schedules.

The restaurant records show associations, not proof that a particular scheduling policy caused people to resign. The results nevertheless give managers a way to examine turnover alongside the distribution of desirable shifts.

Schedule quality and comparison

Paige Tsai, Ryan Buell and Chiara Farronato first asked workers to evaluate schedules. Consistent workdays and more days of work were associated with better ratings in their data. Unusually long shifts, variable weekly hours and closing a restaurant before opening it the following morning tended to receive worse ratings.

They then estimated exit probabilities across two-week periods. For workers with poor schedules, the predicted probability of leaving was 5.10% when colleagues had better schedules, compared with 2.61% when colleagues also had poor schedules.

Those figures are model estimates for the studied restaurants, not forecasts for an individual employee. A person’s preferred hours can differ from coworkers’ preferences, and factors not captured by the model may influence both schedules and departures.

A separate controlled experiment found that a relative disadvantage reduced perceived fairness and intentions to stay. The experimental outcome was an intention in a controlled setting, whereas the restaurant analysis concerned observed departures.

Sales and retention are separate measures

The researchers found that a more even distribution of schedule quality was associated with lower restaurant-level turnover, while they detected no corresponding effect on sales or tips. Higher average schedule quality was associated with higher sales and tips.

The paper notes that better schedules tended to go to employees who generated higher sales per guest and were less likely to leave. That allocation makes it difficult to attribute the sales association to schedule quality alone.

Managers can start by asking workers which hours they want and comparing requests with actual assignments. Consistency, advance notice and access to preferred shifts are measurable features, although the best arrangement depends on staffing needs and individual circumstances.

Our earlier coverage of employee retention examined why wages are only one part of a job. Schedules add another consideration: two people with similar pay may experience the same workplace differently if their hours and opportunities differ.

The working paper has not established a schedule formula for all employers. A manager testing changes can track departures and employee preferences over time, while accounting for seasonal demand, staffing levels and other changes that may affect the result.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

Share this:

More product options do not always reach more customers, cosmetics study finds

Subscription plans can miss customers who would save money, Lyft research finds

Other News

Subscription plans can miss customers who would save money, Lyft research finds

Nov 14, 2026

More product options do not always reach more customers, cosmetics study finds

Nov 14, 2026

EU household spending grew in 2025 as communication purchases led gains

Nov 13, 2026

Ad experiments can help predict which campaigns drive additional sales

Nov 13, 2026

Browser choice screens lifted Firefox usage in Europe, researchers find

Nov 13, 2026

Online product rankings can cut shipping costs without reducing sales, experiment finds

Nov 13, 2026

Large companies lead EU service exports, but smaller firms dominate in some markets

Nov 13, 2026

Cart reminder timing is linked to different shopper responses

Nov 12, 2026

AI labels changed how consumers judged food images in three experiments

Nov 12, 2026

Shared AI tools were linked to higher sales for small online sellers

Nov 12, 2026

An image ad people like may not be the one they remember

Nov 12, 2026

Upfront rental prices changed competition as nightly rates rose in a study

Nov 12, 2026

Showing payment options earlier can influence online purchase decisions

Nov 11, 2026

Cash-back offers for positive reviews brought more responses but fewer repeat purchases

Nov 11, 2026

Turning a free business service into a paid one is harder than changing the price

Nov 11, 2026

Small businesses that sought customer feedback reported higher revenue in Rwanda experiment

Nov 11, 2026

Checkbox coupons were less effective than direct discounts in an online shopping experiment

Nov 11, 2026

The way online reviews are organized can make them more useful to shoppers

Nov 11, 2026

AI feedback helped some customer service agents in a workplace study

Nov 11, 2026

In-store screens can increase purchases of advertised products, retail study finds

Nov 11, 2026