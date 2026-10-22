Board diversity is linked to faster drug recalls, research finds

Pharmaceutical companies with larger proportions of foreign and female directors responded more quickly to drug safety reports in research highlighted by the University of Alberta this month.

The study examines a costly decision for a medicine manufacturer: when to remove a product after reports of possible harm. A recall can interrupt sales and distribution, while waiting can prolong exposure to a defective product.

Alberta’s October 14 research account draws attention to work by Minjae Kim and Ki Bum Noh published in Finance Research Letters in 2025. The announcement is recent; the underlying evidence is historical.

Measuring the response to safety reports

The researchers matched adverse-event reports from January 2012 to September 2017 with US Food and Drug Administration recall enforcement records. Adverse events are reports of undesirable experiences associated with a product; a report alone does not establish that the medicine caused the problem.

The published study found that companies with higher foreign- and female-director representation were more likely to initiate recalls promptly after those reports.

Its analysis concerns the timing of action. A higher probability of recall at a given point is not the same as a stated percentage reduction in the number of days a company waits.

The observed relationship also leaves questions about cause. Companies with different boards may differ in management, safety systems or other characteristics. The findings should not be read as a guarantee that changing a single director will produce a particular response time.

A recall needs an operating plan

The FDA describes a drug recall as voluntary company action to remove a defective medicine from the market or warn consumers about a possible risk.

According to the agency’s explanation of the process, a recall can start on a company’s initiative or follow an FDA recommendation or request. The regulator oversees the company’s strategy and assesses whether customers were notified and defective products removed effectively.

A board’s decision is consequently one part of the response. The business also needs to identify affected products, communicate with customers and account for stock moving through its distribution network.

For directors, questions about who can escalate a warning and authorize action belong alongside the financial assessment. A reporting system achieves little if decision-makers receive information but responsibility for acting remains unclear.

Different perspectives may affect how risk is assessed

The authors argue that directors with different backgrounds can bring a wider range of regulatory experience and risk assessments to the discussion. That is their interpretation of the relationship, not a direct measurement of what each board member thought during a recall decision.

Board composition is also different from the quality of a company’s operational controls. Both warrant scrutiny, but the research cannot tell a manufacturer which individual appointments or reporting procedures will work best in its circumstances.

We recently reported on a separate IBM survey of incidents reaching senior leaders. It concerned AI, not pharmaceuticals, but raised a related oversight question: what happens after a warning reaches the people responsible for the business?

For medicine manufacturers, the response ultimately has to reach warehouses, pharmacies and affected customers. The FDA assesses recall effectiveness through those actions, not simply whether senior executives discussed the problem.