A housing slump can change store shelves far beyond the downturn

Consumer goods manufacturers can pass a regional housing downturn on to distant communities by replacing products across their national ranges, according to research highlighted by the University of Alberta on October 21.

The mechanism runs through decisions made inside companies that sell in many places. When demand weakens in some of their markets, their response can alter the products available elsewhere, including places with stable house prices.

For retailers, a product disappearing from a supplier’s catalog may have an explanation that local sales figures cannot provide. For manufacturers, it raises questions about how much flexibility to preserve when simplifying a national range.

How one company’s markets connect

The university’s account of the research describes work by Jay Hyun of the Alberta School of Business and Ryan Kim of Seoul National University. Their study appears in The Review of Economics and Statistics.

They examined US consumer goods businesses during the 2007–2009 housing crisis, linking barcode-level sales information with producer records. The university reports that the analysis covered more than 4,000 businesses selling in multiple markets and nearly 1,000 counties.

A business serving several regions has a network of customers connected through the same producer. Researchers call these businesses multimarket firms. Decisions about what to make can be taken for the company as a whole, even when demand differs between its sales territories.

The authors’ public research abstract reports that local sales responded more strongly to a firm’s indirect exposure to falling house prices in its other markets than to the direct local decline.

Their explanation is a uniform product replacement channel. Firms facing weaker demand replaced higher-value products with lower-value alternatives across their markets, including areas where housing conditions were stable.

A different risk from a delayed delivery

A hypothetical retailer illustrates the business problem. Its customers may still want a premium item, and the store may still have room for it. If the producer withdraws that item nationally, strong local demand will not keep it in the supplier’s catalog.

Such a withdrawal differs from a temporary delivery problem. Waiting for a truck, holding more stock or finding another distributor cannot indefinitely preserve a product that its manufacturer has stopped offering.

Our earlier coverage of supply-chain resilience and response speed examined the difficulty of activating alternatives during disruption. Product-range decisions add another question: whether the alternative remains available at all.

There are costs on both sides of the manufacturer’s decision. Maintaining a separate range for each territory can require additional production runs, packaging and inventory. Standardizing the range may reduce those burdens, but it can leave the company less able to meet differences in local demand.

The research identifies a route through which regional economic weakness can affect other places. It is not a forecast of which brands will withdraw products during the next downturn.

What local sales figures leave out

A retailer assessing supplier exposure can look beyond the strength of its own trading area. It can ask whether a supplier’s largest markets face similar pressures, who controls assortment decisions and how much notice buyers receive before a line is discontinued.

These are implications for business planning, not interventions tested by the study. Its evidence concerns a specific US crisis and a particular consumer goods dataset. It cannot explain every missing supermarket item or establish that national producers always respond in the same way.

Sales measured in dollars also need to be read alongside the products being sold. A move toward cheaper items can reduce revenue without an equivalent fall in the number of items purchased.

For a store with healthy local demand, the constraint may sit elsewhere: inside the national product plan of a supplier whose customers in other regions are spending less.