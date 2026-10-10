Thyssenkrupp opens Pune engineering center focused on vehicle software

Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology has inaugurated an engineering center in Pune, India, with more than 120 engineers already working on international customer programs. The company plans to expand the team to more than 300 employees over the coming years.

The announcement, published on October 8, places software, hardware, systems and mechanical development within the same operation. Its work includes embedded systems, functional safety, cybersecurity and chassis technologies, particularly next-generation steering.

For automakers buying those systems, the engineering challenge extends beyond whether a component works by itself. It must also work reliably with the vehicle’s other hardware and software.

More development capacity for customers

The Pune team will work with Thyssenkrupp’s global research and development network throughout product development, the company said. It describes the expansion as additional capacity for customers worldwide.

The planned workforce increase is a target, with no fixed completion date disclosed. The announcement also does not quantify the center’s investment or anticipated financial returns.

The work combines disciplines that a buyer would otherwise have to consider separately. Embedded software runs inside a device or vehicle system, rather than on a general-purpose computer. Mechanical engineering concerns the physical components, while systems engineering addresses how the parts function together.

Software reaches the chassis

A separate Thyssenkrupp project shows what this combination can involve. In June, the company and engineering group EDAG announced a vehicle motion control demonstrator.

That project uses software to coordinate steering, braking, propulsion and suspension, translating the driver’s inputs and desired vehicle movement into commands for different systems.

The partners said validation would progress from simulations and driving simulators to a demonstrator vehicle. That sequence allows engineers to examine how the systems interact before presenting the technology to potential customers.

The Pune announcement does not identify the center as a participant in that particular project. It does, however, describe expertise relevant to the broader integration of physical components and software.

Safety requires more than working code

Functional safety concerns the risks created when an electrical or electronic system malfunctions. Cybersecurity addresses threats such as unauthorized access or interference. Both matter when software influences vehicle behavior.

The international regulatory framework already reflects these responsibilities. The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe describes UN Regulation 155 as covering cybersecurity management, including risk assessments and how manufacturers and suppliers mitigate threats. Regulation 156 covers software updates and their management.

These are broader vehicle requirements, rather than evidence of a particular certification awarded to the new center.

Indian production remains conditional

Thyssenkrupp is also establishing a sales team in Pune to work with Indian automakers. It said local production could follow if corresponding customer projects are secured.

That makes manufacturing a possible subsequent step, rather than an operating factory announced alongside the engineering center.

For now, the tangible addition is development capacity. The commercial test will be whether a larger engineering team can turn its work into systems customers select, validate and put into vehicles.