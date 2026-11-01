Energy upgrades can save businesses money, but financing the work remains a hurdle

Energy efficiency investment could reach almost $800 billion worldwide in 2025, according to an International Energy Agency estimate, but the cost of replacing equipment can still keep businesses from making upgrades that would reduce their future bills.

The IEA’s Energy Efficiency 2025 report estimated that global efficiency-related investment would rise 6% in 2025 from the previous year. Its 2026 policy toolkit argues that financing arrangements, reliable performance data and access to technical advice can help turn projected savings into funded projects.

The investment figure is an estimate made for 2025, not a measure of savings earned by companies. Individual results depend on energy prices, equipment, operating hours and the cost of carrying out the work.

Lower bills require money upfront

A factory considering a more efficient motor, a shop replacing refrigeration or a landlord upgrading heating must pay for equipment and installation before receiving the benefit of lower energy consumption. The business may also need to cover design work, temporary disruption, maintenance and financing.

The IEA toolkit says around 50% to 60% of efficiency investment spending typically comes from household savings or business equity, with debt finance making up the rest. Those figures cover efficiency investment more broadly, not just factory projects.

For a smaller firm, using cash for an upgrade can compete with wages, stock or other equipment. Borrowing preserves cash at the start, but interest and repayment obligations reduce the net benefit.

Our earlier reporting on air conditioning and electricity grids examined why efficient cooling matters as demand for electricity grows.

Paying for measured savings

One option described by the IEA is to use an energy service company, sometimes called an ESCO. Depending on the agreement, the provider may arrange or finance improvements and receive payments linked to the energy savings.

That arrangement does not make the investment free. The customer should examine who pays for installation and maintenance, how savings are measured, what happens if equipment underperforms, and whether payments continue if the building or production schedule changes.

A contract may compare energy use with an agreed baseline. Weather, occupancy, production volumes and changes in energy prices can all affect the comparison. A lower bill alone does not necessarily prove that equipment used less energy.

Leasing and financing through utility bills are other possibilities. Their availability and accounting treatment depend on the contract and local rules. The IEA recommends better information and standard contracts partly because lenders may find it difficult to assess smaller projects individually.

Payback is not the only number

A simple payback calculation divides the upfront cost by expected annual savings. It gives a quick indication of how long the initial spending might take to recover, but it can leave out interest, maintenance, taxes and the time value of money.

Businesses should also consider the life of the equipment, expected energy use and the risk that production changes. An upgrade that makes sense when a plant operates around the clock may produce a different return on a shorter schedule.

The IEA says financing costs and access to capital remain more difficult in many emerging and developing economies. Lower energy use can make an upgrade attractive, but the business still needs terms it can afford until the savings arrive.