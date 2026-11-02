A person writes on a paper calendar beside a computer keyboard. Photo: RDNE Stock project / Pexels.

A change of month can make a sale feel farther away, marketing study suggests

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 10:00, November 2, 2026

A sale next month may feel more distant than an event described within the current month, even when the waiting period is similar, according to research on how calendar boundaries shape shoppers’ perceptions.

The study in Psychology & Marketing examined social media posts about Cyber Monday and used two controlled experiments to explore how a change of month affects the way people describe a future purchase.

In one experiment, people imagining a laptop purchase across a month boundary used language the researchers classified as more focused on aspirations and positive outcomes. A later test found differences in preferences for some product attributes, but not all of them.

The findings concern language and stated preferences, not a demonstrated increase in store revenue. They offer a reason to test how customers interpret a campaign date, rather than assume that changing a calendar label will improve sales.

The calendar as a mental dividing line

A date can be described in several ways: a sale is three weeks away, for example, or it takes place next month. The researchers examine whether a boundary between calendar periods changes how distant that event feels.

They distinguish between a focus on advancement and desirable outcomes, which they call promotion orientation, and a focus on security and avoiding problems, called prevention orientation. Those terms describe different motivations, not two types of discount.

The researchers analyzed more than four million posts about Cyber Monday across years when it fell in late November or early December. They examined language associated with consumers and marketers leading up to the event. Social media posts are observational data, so changes in who posted or what else was happening could also affect the language used.

In a separate experiment, participants imagined saving for a laptop and being offered a 20% discount at a future sale. The researchers compared language about product features and shopping plans under descriptions that did or did not cross a month boundary. The cross-boundary group used language classified as more oriented toward positive outcomes.

What the product test found

Another experiment retained 241 online participants after attention checks. They rated combinations of laptop attributes and prices while imagining a purchase at the end of one month or the beginning of the next.

There was no statistically significant difference in overall laptop preference between the two conditions. The analysis did find a difference in the preference associated with how the laptop’s construction was described, but no corresponding difference for the processor attribute. The reported effects on the construction and price attributes were small.

The authors also caution that visual emphasis in the experimental materials may have drawn participants’ attention to the calendar boundary. The results cannot isolate every possible influence of the wording and formatting, and they do not show what shoppers did with their own money.

How marketers can use the finding carefully

A retailer planning a campaign could check whether customers understand when an offer begins and ends, especially when an announcement and the sale itself fall in different months. Clear dates and consistent terms matter regardless of the psychological explanation.

If a business wants to test different messages, it can compare versions with equivalent prices, product information and audiences. It should measure completed purchases and returns as well as opens or clicks, and avoid presenting a tentative preference finding as a guaranteed conversion improvement.

Timing is only one part of a customer’s experience. In our earlier coverage of holiday marketing, we examined why businesses should also look at the combined frequency of emails, text messages and reminders.

The new research adds a narrower question for campaign planning: whether the way a future date is grouped on a calendar changes how an audience thinks about it. Businesses would need their own evidence to determine whether that difference affects their customers.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

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