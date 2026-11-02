Fresh vegetables displayed with price tags at a market. Representative photograph by Matheus Bertelli via Pexels.

Believable price guarantees linked to greater trust in retailer survey

Written by Joseph Nordqvist

Published: 22:00, November 1, 2026

Customers who found a retailer’s price-guarantee advertising more believable also reported greater trust in the business, according to research involving 1,219 loyalty-program members in New Zealand.

The study, published in the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, compared responses to a price-beating guarantee and an automatic price-adjustment promise. The researchers found that the automatic adjustment was perceived as more believable, while the price-beating format was associated with stronger pre-purchase value perceptions.

The survey involved customers of one automotive parts and accessories retailer. It measured perceptions and stated intentions, not a long-term record of actual repeat purchases. Its findings cannot prove that either promise causes shoppers to return.

Two ways to make a price promise

A price-beating guarantee generally offers a better price when a shopper finds an eligible competing offer. An automatic adjustment promise offers a price correction under specified conditions without requiring the same customer-initiated claim. Exact terms depend on the retailer.

Both can reduce uncertainty about paying too much, but each creates an operational obligation. A business needs to define eligible products, competing sellers, time limits and evidence requirements, and then deliver the remedy it advertises.

The researchers, Khim Kheong Hoo, Ben Wooliscroft and Megan Phillips of Auckland University of Technology, asked loyalty members to assess the two formats and reflect on their shopping experiences. More credible advertising was associated in their statistical model with greater trust, which in turn was associated with satisfaction and intentions to buy again.

The paper’s survey asked respondents to recall pre-purchase and post-purchase experiences within a single survey session. That design gives a view of customers’ reported experiences, but it cannot reliably establish which perception came first or what would happen if the retailer changed its policy.

Why terms can matter as much as the headline

A promise that looks generous in an advertisement can be difficult to use if exclusions, deadlines or verification requirements are hard to find. A customer may also encounter inconsistent answers when seeking a refund or adjustment.

Retailers can examine the entire process: how a customer finds the terms, what evidence is requested, whether staff can verify the claim and how quickly any correction is made. Automatic adjustments may reduce customer effort, but they require accurate transaction data and reliable systems.

Credibility depends on delivery as well as wording. A clear comparison policy is less persuasive if the business routinely rejects eligible claims or cannot explain its decisions. Conversely, a prominently displayed promise does not establish that its conditions are fair or that every shopper will benefit.

Our earlier reporting on what a star-rating average can conceal looks at a related issue: a short piece of marketing information can hide differences in individual customer experiences.

What the research can and cannot tell retailers

The respondents were members of one retailer’s loyalty program and were predominantly middle-aged or older men. They may not represent younger shoppers, nonmembers or customers in other product categories and countries.

Repurchase intention is a reported willingness to buy again. A retailer would need subsequent transaction data to see whether that intention translated into actual purchases. The authors recommend further work across sectors and markets, including behavioral data on redemption and loyalty activity.

For a business testing a guarantee, useful records include eligible claims, rejection reasons, time to resolution, refunds and complaints, alongside the cost of the policy. If the company changes the wording and the claim process at the same time, the results may not identify which change affected customer behavior.

A price promise is an operational commitment. The wording can attract attention, but the business still has to make its conditions understandable and apply them consistently.

Joseph Nordqvist Avatar
Joseph Nordqvist
Joseph co-founded MBN in 2013. He holds a degree in Marketing and Publicity and completed a PGP in AI and ML: Business Applications at the McCombs School of Business. He is currently pursuing an MSc in Computer Science at the University of York.

Share this:

Where customers receive free samples can affect what they do next

Other News

Where customers receive free samples can affect what they do next

Nov 1, 2026

Branded search ads showed no clear sales lift in small business tests

Nov 1, 2026

Tokenized markets promise faster trades, but legal rights and liquidity remain unresolved

Nov 1, 2026

Internet coverage alone cannot close the digital divide, World Bank says

Nov 1, 2026

Energy upgrades can save businesses money, but financing the work remains a hurdle

Nov 1, 2026

Why tighter credit can disrupt supply chains before orders disappear

Oct 31, 2026

South Africa plans a more open payments system as digital transactions grow

Oct 31, 2026

African cities face a jobs test as urban populations grow

Oct 31, 2026

Online platforms can open foreign markets, but sellers still face costs

Oct 31, 2026

Trade barriers beyond tariffs can keep Balkan exporters from growing

Oct 31, 2026

Off-grid solar reaches more customers, but affordability limits its growth

Oct 31, 2026

World Bank survey finds a wide gap in business innovation across economies

Oct 30, 2026

Air conditioning is adding a growing challenge for electricity grids

Oct 30, 2026

Fewer bidders can make public contracts harder for businesses and taxpayers

Oct 30, 2026

Small firms’ productivity gap is wider in manufacturing than services

Oct 30, 2026

Battery storage is expanding beyond emergency grid support

Oct 30, 2026

Hiring pressure persists in technical, health and teaching jobs, OECD finds

Oct 30, 2026

Small manufacturers face different costs in the shift to new supply chains

Oct 29, 2026

Crowded hedge fund trades can deepen market falls, IMF research finds

Oct 29, 2026

Electronic payments are linked to easier credit for small businesses

Oct 29, 2026