Product reviews can influence how shoppers assess environmental claims

People expressed stronger purchase intentions for environmentally positioned products when a review emphasized the same type of benefit as the product description in an online experiment involving 788 consumers in China.

The study, published in Administrative Sciences in October 2026, compared messages about personal benefits with messages about benefits to the environment and society.

Participants evaluated product and review combinations in a controlled setting. The researchers measured perceptions and stated intentions, not actual sales, and the results do not establish that a product’s environmental claims were true.

What matched messages changed

Xia Li, Sujinda Popaitoon and Atthaphon Mumi examined two broad motivations. A product description could emphasize a personal benefit, such as savings or convenience, or an outward benefit, such as reducing environmental harm. Reviews were similarly framed.

The researchers reported higher perceived value and purchase intention when the review and product description emphasized the same type of benefit. Their statistical analysis associated part of that relationship with how participants assessed the product’s environmental value.

The study also examined environmental self-efficacy, meaning a person’s belief that they can act in an environmentally responsible way. The reported indirect relationship was not statistically significant at low levels of that measure, but was significant at moderate and high levels.

Those findings apply to the experimental materials and participants studied. They cannot tell a seller how much revenue would change from a review, or whether shoppers in another country or product category would respond the same way.

Reviews need to reflect real experiences

A company can explain the benefits it believes its product provides, but customer reviews are supposed to reflect what customers actually experienced. Selecting or rewriting reviews merely to match an advertising message can give shoppers a misleading picture.

The Federal Trade Commission’s guidance for review platforms advises businesses to publish genuine reviews, treat positive and negative feedback equally, and avoid editing a review to change its meaning. Its guidance also addresses disclosure of material connections.

Environmental claims need evidence of their own. A review describing an item as green does not independently prove the environmental impact of manufacturing, use or disposal.

From stated interest to a business decision

Businesses can examine whether customers understand their product descriptions and whether genuine reviews answer common questions about performance, cost or environmental attributes. Customer service records and returns can reveal concerns that a star rating alone may conceal.

Our earlier coverage of measuring additional sales from marketing explains why a comparison is needed before attributing purchases to a particular message.

The authors recommend further research on actual purchasing behavior. Until then, the experiment provides evidence about how people evaluated matched messages, not a prescription to curate only reviews that reinforce a company’s preferred claims.