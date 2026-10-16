Proofpoint agrees to buy Varonis in $6.3 billion data security deal

Proofpoint has agreed to acquire Varonis Systems for approximately $6.3 billion in cash, combining its communications security business with software that tracks sensitive data and controls access to it.

Under the agreement announced on October 15, Varonis shareholders would receive $49.75 per share. The companies expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2027, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and other conditions.

The proposed acquisition reflects the companies’ push to protect information used by employees and AI agents, software systems that can perform tasks on a user’s behalf.

Two different parts of corporate security

Proofpoint, a portfolio company of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, focuses on protecting people and communications. Varonis specializes in identifying where sensitive information sits, who or what can access it, and how it is being used.

The companies’ joint announcement says they intend to combine those capabilities into a broader data and AI security platform.

The commercial rationale is understandable: preventing a malicious message and limiting access to valuable files address different stages of a potential attack. A company may need both controls even when it purchases them from separate suppliers.

AI tools make access permissions especially relevant. An agent working across business applications needs limits on which records it can read and which actions it can take. MBN’s coverage of Rein Security’s funding for enterprise AI protection examines another company’s approach to that problem.

The deal still needs approval

Varonis’s board unanimously approved the agreement, but the purchase is not complete. Its Securities and Exchange Commission filing sets out conditions including shareholder approval and the required regulatory clearances.

The companies will continue to operate independently until closing. If the acquisition is completed, Varonis would become privately held and its shares would cease trading on Nasdaq.

Proofpoint said the transaction would be financed through equity from Thoma Bravo and committed debt financing. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has also agreed to invest in Proofpoint in connection with the deal. The announcement did not disclose the size of that investment.

What customers should watch

In a message to customers, Varonis co-founder and CEO Yaki Faitelson said existing contracts, solutions, account teams and support arrangements were unchanged at the announcement.

He presented the combination as a way to reduce the number of vendors customers need. That is the company’s intended benefit, rather than evidence that customers will immediately save money or receive a fully integrated product.

For business buyers, the useful details will include how the products connect, which features require additional licences, and whether existing installations need migration work. Those practical questions will determine how much value a combined offering provides.

Varonis plans to report third-quarter results on November 3 after US markets close, but will not hold its usual earnings conference call because of the pending transaction. Until approvals are secured, the announced purchase price and proposed platform remain terms and plans for a future combination.